Indian and Pakistani coastal areas braced for severe cyclone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Indian and Pakistani coastal areas braced for severe cyclone

By Press Association
Officials in Mumbai are making arrangements to tackle the approach of Cyclone Biparjoy. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Officials in Mumbai are making arrangements to tackle the approach of Cyclone Biparjoy. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

India and Pakistan are braced for the first severe cyclone this year expected to hit their coastal regions later this week, as authorities halted fishing activities, deployed rescue personnel and announced evacuation plans for those at risk.

From the Arabian Sea, Cyclone Biparjoy is aiming at Pakistan’s southern Sindh province and the coastline of the western Indian state of Gujarat.

It is forecast to make landfall on Thursday and could reach maximum wind speeds of up to 124mph, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Cyclone protection measures
Fishing boats anchored at a Karachi harbour following an alert over Cyclone Biparjoy (AP)

Disaster management personnel have been deployed to densely populated regions and cities that will be in the storm’s path. The cyclone will likely affect Karachi in Pakistan as well as two of India’s largest ports, Mundra and Kandla, in Gujarat state.

Murad Ali Shah, the top elected official in Sindh province, visited the coastal areas and asked authorities to evacuate an estimated 80,000 people.

At a meeting in Karachi, Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, the head of the National Disaster Management Authority, was informed that the cyclone was located about 300 miles south of Karachi on Monday afternoon.

Sherry Rehman, minister for climate change and environmental coordination, said that all relevant departments of Sindh and Balochistan provinces have been placed on high alert.

South Asia Cyclone
High tide waves hit the Arabian Sea coast in Porbandar, India (AP)

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority asked airport officials to immediately take steps to ensure the safety of aircraft and cargo.

Biparjoy is the first severe cyclone to hit Pakistan since the devastating floods last year left 1,739 people dead and 30 billion dollars (£24 billion) in losses.

India’s army, navy and coast guard were assisting in preparations in Gujarat, the state’s chief minister Bhupendra Patel said in a tweet.

Safety warnings
Security personnel brief commuters on alternate routes at a barricaded road leading to Clifton beach which closed due to approaching cyclone, in Karachi, Pakistan (AP)

Mr Patel said people living in low-lying regions will be evacuated if necessary.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held a meeting with top officials to review disaster preparations.

Experts say climate change is leading to an increase in cyclones in the Arabian Sea region, making preparations for natural disasters all the more urgent.

Anchored boats
India and Pakistan are bracing for the first severe cyclone this year (AP)

Raghu Murtugudde, Earth system scientist at the University of Maryland, said: “The oceans have become warmer already on account of climate change.”

He said a recent study shows that the Arabian Sea has warmed up by almost 1.2C since March this year, making conditions favourable for severe cyclones.

UN climate reports have also stated that the intensity of tropical cyclones would increase in a warmer climate. A report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 2019 found that since the 1950s, the fastest sea surface warming has occurred in the Indian Ocean.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]