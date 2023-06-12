Part of I-95 road collapses in Philadelphia following tanker truck fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Part of I-95 road collapses in Philadelphia following tanker truck fire

By Press Association
A investigator surveys the aftermath of an elevated section of Interstate 95 that collapsed (AP)
A investigator surveys the aftermath of an elevated section of Interstate 95 that collapsed (AP)

US drivers began longer commutes on Monday after an elevated section of the Interstate 95 road collapsed in Philadelphia following a fire on a fuel tanker truck.

Sunday’s fire closed a heavily-travelled segment of the US East Coast’s main north-south highway indefinitely.

Newscasts warned of traffic nightmares and gave advice on diversions, urging drivers to take more time to travel.

I-95 Collapse
A view of the collapsed portion of Interstate 95 (The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

“This is really going to have a ripple effect throughout the region,” AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell said, advising people to avoid peak travel times.

Ms Tidwell also anticipated that drivers will incur additional costs – “more gasoline, more wear and tear on their cars, additional tolls, in terms of leaving Pennsylvania into New Jersey and then back into Pennsylvania”.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said it was operating three extra morning and late afternoon trains on its Trenton, New Jersey, line, and adding capacity to regularly scheduled lines during peak hours “to help support the city and region’s travel needs” following the collapse.

I-95 Collapse
Firefighters and construction crews work near the aftermath of the incident (AP)

Transportation officials warned of extensive delays and street closures and urged drivers to avoid the area in the city’s north-east corner.

Officials said the tanker contained a petrol product that may have been hundreds of gallons of
fuel. The fire took about an hour to get under control.

The northbound lanes of I-95 were gone and the southbound lanes were “compromised” by heat from the fire, said Derek Bowmer, battalion chief of the Philadelphia Fire Department. Run-off from the fire or perhaps broken gas lines caused explosions underground, he added.

I-95 Collapse
Traffic creeps along on a detour in Philadelphia as a result of the I-95 collapse (AP)

Some kind of crash happened on a ramp underneath northbound I-95 around 6.15am on Sunday (11.15am BST), said state Transportation Department spokesman Brad Rudolph, and the northbound section above the fire collapsed quickly. A massive concrete slab fell from I-95 onto the road below.

Governor Josh Shapiro said his flight over the area showed “just remarkable devastation”.

“I found myself thanking the Lord that no motorists who were on I-95 were injured or died,” he said.

The collapsed section of I-95 was part of a 212 million dollar (£168 million) reconstruction project that wrapped up four years ago, Mr Rudolph said.

Motorists were sent on a 43-mile diversion on Sunday, which was going “better than it would do on a weekday”, Mr Rudolph said.

The fact that the collapse happened on a Sunday helped ease congestion.

Pennsylvania transportation secretary Michael Carroll said the I-95 segment carries roughly 160,000 vehicles per day and is likely the busiest interstate route in Pennsylvania.

