Putin uses public holiday to praise patriotic feelings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Putin uses public holiday to praise patriotic feelings

By Press Association
Thousands of people wave Russian national flags in Red Square (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Thousands of people wave Russian national flags in Red Square (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

President Vladimir Putin on Monday marked the Day of Russia national holiday by praising the country’s patriotic tradition as a support for soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

At a ceremony presenting state awards he said: “This public holiday marks the inseparability of centuries-old history, the greatness and glory of the fatherland, affirms the unity of the multinational people, devotion to their country, a warm, sincere attitude towards their beloved motherland.

“Such keen feelings in a difficult time for Russia, they unite our society even more strongly, serve as a reliable support for our heroes, the participants in the special military operation.”

The holiday comes amid intensifying counteroffensive operations by Ukraine against Russian forces that occupy about 20% of the country.

Russia Day of Russia
Thousands gathered in Red Square to watch a concert dedicated to the Day of Russia in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Ukrainian officials in recent days claimed to have regained control of some villages and to have made advances at some points along the front line.

Although Russia has been widely criticised for strikes on civilian targets, Mr Putin told recipients of the state awards that he was shocked by Ukraine attacking civilian areas.

″I can’t understand in any way why the enemy is striking residential areas. What for? Why? What is the point? (They are striking) clearly humanitarian facilities. What is the point of this? There is no military point, there is none,” he said.

The Day of Russia marks Russia’s declaration of sovereignty in 1990, when it was still part of the Soviet Union.

As part of that declaration, Russia asserted that its own laws took precedence over Soviet legislation.

The move is seen as marking the beginning of constitutional reform in Russia, which became independent with the USSR’s collapse in 1991.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]