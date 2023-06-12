Probe into collapse of US east coast’s main north-south road after tanker fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Probe into collapse of US east coast’s main north-south road after tanker fire

By Press Association
The collapsed section of the road as crews continue to work on the scene (WPVI-TV/6ABC/AP)
An investigation was under way on Monday into why a tanker fire collapsed a section of the US east coast’s main north-south road, throwing hundreds of thousands of morning commutes into chaos and disrupting commerce for untold numbers of businesses.

Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will be closed in both directions for weeks at the start of the summer travel season.

Motorists should expect extensive delays and street closures, and avoid the north-east corner of the sixth-largest city in the country, transport officials said.

The accident also disrupted the car route from Canada to Florida through the Boston, New York and Washington metropolitan areas.

I-95 Collapse
A investigator surveys the aftermath of the collapse (Matt Rourke/AP)

Pennsylvania transportation secretary Michael Carroll said the I-95 segment carries roughly 160,000 vehicles per day.

Sunday’s fire sent plumes of black smoke into the air. The north-bound lanes collapsed and the south-bound counterparts were compromised, according to the Philadelphia fire department.

Authorities have not publicly identified the lorry owner or the driver, indicated whether the driver survived, or said what exactly fuelled the blaze.

Governor Josh Shapiro signed a disaster declaration on Monday, saying it gives state agencies the ability to skip normal bidding and contracting requirements so that the road can be repaired more quickly.

I-95 Collapse
The road collapsed after a tanker caught fire (Matt Rourke/AP)

Mr Shapiro said Sunday that no motorists on the highway were injured or died, although videos shared on social media showed some close calls, with people driving through as flames licked upward from the fire below.

Officials said the tanker contained what may have been hundreds of gallons of petrol. The fire took about an hour to get under control.

High heat from the fire or the impact of an explosion could have weakened the steel beams supporting the overpass, according to Drexel University structural engineering Professor Abi Aghayere.

I-95-Collapse
Crews on the scene in Philadelphia (WPVI-TV/6ABC/AP)

Bridges like the one that collapsed do not typically have fire protection, like concrete casing, he added. It could have been coated in a fire-retarding paint, but even then the beams could have been weakened.

“It just gives you time,” he said.

The collapsed section of I-95 was part of a 212 million dollar (£170 million) reconstruction project that finished four years ago, state transportation department spokesman Brad Rudolph said.

The 104ft elevated section was in “good” condition earlier this year, with another inspection set for 2025.

