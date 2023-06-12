Seoul landmarks to be lit up to celebrate anniversary of K-pop band BTS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Seoul landmarks to be lit up to celebrate anniversary of K-pop band BTS

By Press Association
The landmark building on Sebitseom Island is illuminated in purple on the Han River in Seoul (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
The landmark building on Sebitseom Island is illuminated in purple on the Han River in Seoul (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Skyscrapers, bridges and other landmarks in South Korea’s capital will be lit up in purple on Monday as the country begins celebrating the 10th anniversary of K-pop band BTS, whose global popularity is a source of national pride.

The lights will provide the backdrop for various social media-driven events marking the 2013 debut of the seven-member group.

The group is now on a temporary hiatus as its singers take turns releasing solo material while the others begin their mandatory military duties.

Numerous Seoul buildings, including City Hall, the 123-story Lotte World Tower, several Han River bridges, and the futuristic DDP, a Zaha Hadid-designed aluminium and concrete dome often used for visual art, will be bathed in purple, a colour associated with BTS, according to city officials and the group’s management company, Hybe.

South Korea BTS Anniversary
The landmark Dongdaemun Design Plaza is illuminated in purple as fans take a selfie (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Messages congratulating BTS were displayed on digital screens in buildings across Seoul, while postal authorities issued stamps marking the group’s anniversary, which will be available at post offices from Tuesday.

Seoul officials hope that the celebrations, which will continue for about two weeks, will boost tourism.

The city has designated more than a dozen sites associated with BTS, including places where the group held major performances or shot some of their videos.

Fireworks are planned at a park near the Han River on Saturday, hours after one of the BTS singers, RM, holds a live talk with fans that will be broadcast online.

South Korea BTS
A sheet of postage stamps marking the 10th anniversary of K-pop band BTS (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Quickly garnering huge followings in Asia following their debut, BTS’s popularity expanded across the globe with their 2020 megahit Dynamite, the band’s first all-English song that made it the first K-pop act to top Billboard’s Hot 100.

BTS have since performed in sold-out arenas around the world and were invited to speak at United Nations’ meetings, supported by a legion of global followers who call themselves the “Army”.

BTS’s activities as a full group are currently on hold as the artists begin to serve in the military.

Two BTS singers, Jin and J-Hope, have already started their compulsory 18-month service and other members will follow in coming months, which likely means the group will reconvene in about 2025.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in uniform for 18-21 months under a system meant to deter aggression from rival North Korea.

