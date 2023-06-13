Helicopter accident in Syria leaves 22 US service members injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Helicopter accident in Syria leaves 22 US service members injured

By Press Association
An American military convoy travels on a road in Hassakeh, Syria (Baderkhan Ahmad/AP)
An American military convoy travels on a road in Hassakeh, Syria (Baderkhan Ahmad/AP)

A helicopter accident in north-eastern Syria over the weekend left 22 American service members injured, the US military has said.

A spokesman said the cause of the accident is being investigated but that no enemy fire was involved.

He said the service members are receiving treatment and 10 have been moved to “higher care facilities” outside the region.

“A helicopter mishap in north-eastern Syria resulted in the injuries of various degrees of 22 US service members. No enemy fire was reported,” he added.

Syria IS
Prisoners play volleyball in a Kurdish-run prison housing former members of the Islamic State group (Hussein Malla/AP)

There are at least 900 US forces in Syria on average, along with an undisclosed number of contractors.

US special operations forces also move in and out of the country but are usually in small teams and are not included in the official count.

US forces have been in Syria since 2015 to advise and assist the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against the militant Islamic State group.

Since the extremist group was defeated in Syria in March 2019, US troops have been trying to prevent any comeback by IS, which swept through Iraq and Syria in 2014, taking control of large swathes of territory.

However, IS sleeper cells remain a threat. There are also about 10,000 IS fighters held in detention facilities in Syria and tens of thousands of their family members living in two refugee camps in the country’s north east.

Over recent years, US troops have been subject to attacks carried out by IS members and Iran-backed fighters.

In late March, a drone attack on a US base killed a contractor and wounded five American troops and another contractor. In retaliation, US fighter jets struck several locations around the eastern province of Deir el-Zour, which borders Iraq.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said at the time that the strikes were a response to the drone attack as well as a series of recent attacks against US-led coalition forces in Syria by groups affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

In a related development, Syrian Kurdish-led authorities announced on Saturday that hundreds of IS fighters held in prisons around the region will be put on trial after their home countries refused to repatriate them.

