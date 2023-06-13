Which Premier League stars could be on move with transfer window about to open?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Which Premier League stars could be on move with transfer window about to open?

By Press Association
England internationals Harry Maguire, Harry Kane and Declan Rice, left to right, could be on the move this summer (PA)
England internationals Harry Maguire, Harry Kane and Declan Rice, left to right, could be on the move this summer (PA)

Premier League clubs can begin shaping their squads for the 2023-24 season when the transfer window opens on Wednesday.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some high-profile players who could make summer moves.

Harry Kane

Could Harry Kane wave goodbye to Tottenham?
Could Harry Kane wave goodbye to Tottenham? (John Walton/PA)

England captain Kane is entering the final year of his contract with Tottenham and has been repeatedly linked with Manchester United while Real Madrid have also been touted as a possible destination. However, Spurs are thought to be reluctant to sell their record goalscorer, particularly to a top-flight rival.

Declan Rice

Declan Rice led West Ham to Europa Conference League success last week
Declan Rice led West Ham to Europa Conference League success last week (Joe Giddens/PA)

West Ham skipper Rice marked potentially his final match for his current club by leading them to Europa Conference League glory. According to reports, London rivals Arsenal are closing in on the 24-year-old England midfielder and are expected to pay a club-record fee in excess of £100million.

Moises Caicedo

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has shone on the south coast
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has shone on the south coast (Mike Egerton/PA)

Europa League-bound Brighton have already sold World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool and may lose fellow star midfielder Caicedo. Arsenal bid for the Ecuador international in January. The 21-year-old has also been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

James Maddison

James Maddison, centre, was unable to prevent Leicester suffering Premier League relegation
James Maddison, centre, was unable to prevent Leicester suffering Premier League relegation (Joe Giddens/PA)

Midfield playmaker Maddison seems certain to be on the move following Leicester’s relegation. Newcastle are thought to be in pole position to secure the signature of the 26-year-old, whose contract expires next summer. Tottenham are also reportedly interested.

Mason Mount

Mason Mount joined Chelsea's academy in 2005
Mason Mount joined Chelsea’s academy in 2005 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chelsea and England midfielder Mount is another player whose existing deal has just 12 months remaining. The 24-year-old, who joined the Blues’ academy in 2005, is reportedly a target for Manchester United, with talks between the clubs said to be already under way.

Harry Maguire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has become a peripheral figure at Old Trafford
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has become a peripheral figure at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Manchester United captain has fallen out of favour under Erik ten Hag but is thought to be keen to fight for his future at Old Trafford. Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa have each been linked with Maguire, who cost United £80m from Leicester in 2019.

