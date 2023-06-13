Media outnumber protesters at Miami court before Trump’s appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Media outnumber protesters at Miami court before Trump’s appearance

By Press Association
Journalists line up to be admitted to the building (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
Journalists line up to be admitted to the building (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Hundreds of journalists from around the world gathered on Tuesday outside the court in central Miami where former US president Donald Trump will make his first appearance on criminal charges that he improperly held on to classified documents.

Protests were scheduled for later in the day by Trump backers who have criticised the felony charges, though the number of supporters and those opposing him were a fraction of the crowd compared with the media.

Journalists from China, the UK, Australia, France, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Germany and Switzerland were among the hundreds who have converged on the court.

Some have spent several days camped out in the muggy heat.

Trump court appearance
Police form a line outside the court (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Security was tight. A yellow-tape police line and about half a dozen federal police vehicles formed a barricade, keeping people from a palm tree-lined path and the public entrance to the modern, largely glass federal court building.

A police helicopter passed overhead at times, and about two dozen Miami police circled the building’s perimeter on bicycles.

Miami mayor Francis Suarez has said the city is ready to handle any protests, and that local law enforcement has experience handling large demonstrations.

The early crowd on Tuesday included people wearing T-shirts with Mr Trump’s face in a mock mugshot, with large letters reading “Not Guilty”.

Trump court appearance
Some people were protesting against Donald Trump (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Some had Trump 2024 flags, supporting his bid for president next year.

Another man, who opposes Mr Trump, was dressed in black-and-white prison stripes and held a sign reading “Lock Him Up”.

At times, people shouted past each other with duelling megaphones.

Among those who arrived early were father and son Florencio and Kevin Rodriguez, who arrived in the US fifteen years ago as asylum seekers fleeing dictatorship in Cuba.

Wearing a shirt reading “Jesus is my saviour, Trump my president”, Kevin Rodriguez questioned the fairness of the proceedings in light of what he said was prosecutors’ lax attitude toward President Joe Biden and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, both of whom have also been accused of mishandling classified intelligence, albeit without any intention of hiding their actions.

Trump court appearance
A supporter of former President Donald Trump in Miami (John Raoux/AP)

“Even if he’s guilty, we will still support him,” he said as a contingent of Miami police officers rode by on bicycles.

“We never abandon our amigos, those who love this country and our liberty,” he added, highlighting the former president’s staunch opposition to Cuba’s communist government.

Some came to counter the Trump supporters.

Jack Kaplan, 68, drove two hours from Ft Pierce, where the judge assigned to the case is based.

Carrying a copy of the indictment affixed to a clipboard, and a sign reading “Trump Is Toast,” the retired car dealer said he will celebrate with a bottle of expensive wine if the former president is locked away.

“I’ve already got the bottle sitting in my wine cooler,” said Mr Kaplan as a Trump supporter carrying a sign reading “Keep America Great” walked by.

“I’m going to have a big party.”

