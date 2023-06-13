No Country For Old Men author Cormac McCarthy dies aged 89

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No Country For Old Men author Cormac McCarthy dies aged 89

By Press Association
Pulitzer Prize-winning US author Cormac McCarthy has died aged 89, his agent has confirmed


Pulitzer Prize-winning US author Cormac McCarthy has died aged 89, his agent has confirmed.

McCarthy, best known for his novels including The Road and No Country For Old Men, died at home on Tuesday of natural causes.

Throughout his career, which spanned nearly six decades, he penned multiple novels, screenplays and short stories across the western and post-apocalyptic genres.

His work has entered the modern canon and won several prestigious literary awards, including the National Book Award and National Book Critics Circle Award, as well as a Pulitzer.

No Country For Old Men was made into an Oscar-winning film starring Javier Bardem (Alamy/PA)

McCarthy was known for his desire for privacy and did not like to discuss writing.

In 1992 he told The New York Times: “Of all the subjects I’m interested in – it would be extremely difficult to find one I wasn’t – writing is way, way down at the bottom of the list.”

Born in 1933 in Providence, Rhode Island, the author was raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, and briefly attended the University of Tennessee where he began crafting short fiction.

He was known for his spare writing style and epic themes of apocalyptic danger, the nature of evil and the fragility of the human condition.

Many of his novels were set amid the landscapes of the American south-west and he wrote all of them on an Olivetti Underwood Lettera 32 typewriter.

His first, The Orchard Keeper, was published in 1965 and he went on to author several more books throughout the 1970s, including 1979’s Suttree.

Although it did not get widespread attention at the time, Blood Meridian, published in 1985, is considered by many to have been a turning point in McCarthy’s career.

The book, set in the American frontier era, is generally regarded as McCarthy’s finest work – followed closely by Suttree.

McCarthy travelled to all of the locales detailed in the novel and reportedly learned Spanish to help with his research.

But it was not until 1992 that he found true acclaim with All The Pretty Horses, the first volume of The Border Trilogy.

The book became a New York Times bestseller and sold 190,000 copies in hardcover within the first six months of publication, giving McCarthy the wide readership that eluded him for years.

No Country For Old Men, later adapted into an Oscar-winning film starring Javier Bardem, was published in 2005.

The Road, also adapted into a film, was published a year later and went on to win the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Literature.

McCarthy gave a rare interview to Oprah Winfrey, who had chosen it for her Book Club.

After McCarthy’s death, tributes were paid by many, including renowned US horror author Stephen King, who described him as “maybe the greatest American novelist of my time”.

“He was full of years and created a fine body of work, but I still mourn his passing,” he tweeted.

Nihar Malaviya, chief executive of Penguin Random House, said, “Cormac McCarthy changed the course of literature.

“For 60 years he demonstrated an unwavering dedication to his craft and to exploring the infinite possibilities and power of the written word.

“Millions of readers around the world embraced his characters, his mythic themes and the intimate emotional truths he laid bare on every page in brilliant novels that will remain both timely and timeless for generations to come.”

