Donald Trump mixes roles as defendant and campaigner after historic charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Donald Trump mixes roles as defendant and campaigner after historic charge

By Press Association
Former President Donald Trump visits Versailles restaurant after his court appearance (Alex Brandon/AP)
Former President Donald Trump visits Versailles restaurant after his court appearance (Alex Brandon/AP)

Donald Trump moved swiftly from defendant to campaigner after pleading not guilty to charges in a Miami courtroom on Tuesday.

The prospective Republican candidate became the first former US president to face a judge on federal charges as he denied 37 counts of hoarding classified documents and refusing government demands to return them.

Having posted social media and public broadsides against the prosecution which he claimed is being pursued for political purposes, Mr Trump sat silently in court with his arms crossed.

A lawyer entered the not guilty plea on his behalf with Mr Trump – who also faces charges in New York over hush money payments and further investigations in Washington and Atlanta – not having to surrender his passport nor having any restrictions imposed on his travel.

The court appearance is the first step in a legal process which will unfold during the 2024 presidential race, and the former president headed back into campaign mode as he visited Cuban restaurant Versailles where supporters sang Happy Birthday, a day before his 77th birthday.

He repeated his claims of the investigation being politically motivated, calling prosecutors “thugs” when he returned to his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, telling supporters that if he wins a second term as president he would appoint a special prosecutor to investigate President Joe Biden and his family.

Trump Classified Documents
Former president Donald Trump motions after speaking to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on Tuesday (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Among those to have come under attack from Mr Trump has been special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by attorney general Merrick Garland and attended Tuesday’s arraignment, sitting in the front row behind his team of prosecutors.

Mr Trump did not say a word during the court appearance, other than to occasionally turn and whisper to his attorneys, clasping his hands on the table in front of him as the lawyers and the judge debated the conditions of his release.

While he was not required to surrender a passport, the presiding magistrate directed him not discuss the case with certain witnesses including Walt Nauta, his valet who was indicted last week on charges he moved boxes of documents at Mr Trump’s direction and misled the FBI about it.

Mr Nauta did not enter a plea on Tuesday because he did not have a local lawyer.

Objecting to the idea of imposing restrictions on the former president’s contact with possible witnesses, attorney Todd Blanche said: “Many of the people he interacts with on a daily basis — including the men and women who protect him — are potential witnesses in this case,” Mr Blanche said.

Although Mr Trump appeared before a federal magistrate at the hearing, the case has been assigned to a District Court judge he appointed.

Aileen Cannon ruled in his favour last year in a dispute over whether an outside special master could be appointed to review the seized classified documents – a ruling overturned by a federal appeals panel.

Trump Classified Documents
The motorcade carrying former President Donald Trump arrives near the Wilkie D Ferguson Jr Courthouse in Miami (Chris O’Meara/AP)

The indictment accuses Mr Trump of illegally retaining national security documents he took with him from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida after leaving office in January 2021.

The documents he stored, prosecutors say, included material on nuclear programmes, defence and weapons capabilities of the US and foreign governments and a Pentagon “attack plan”, prosecutors say. He is accused of showing off some to people who did not have security clearances to view them.

Beyond that, according to the indictment, he repeatedly sought to obstruct government efforts to recover the documents, suggesting to his own lawyer he hide or destroy documents sought by a Justice Department subpoena.

Although city officials said they prepared for possible unrest, there were few signs of significant disruption.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Stern of the Vanguard wreck with the name just about visible through rust. Diver shining a light on the name.
New images of HMS Vanguard and HMS Hampshire provide insight into First World War…
Buildings, sea and beach with wildfire.
Fire breaks out beside Aberdeen beach
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent
Scottish fire and rescue appliance
Helicopter called to water bomb wildfire near Torlundy
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Lawyer admitted taking 'some money' from OAP, embezzlement trial told
A turbine at the Kincardine wind farm.
SSEN Transmission investing £10 billion to support offshore wind in Scotland
Suzanne Horne and Jennifer Bromley, owners of Almondine, are to open within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh. Image: Almondine
Aberdeen patisserie firm Almondine to open within prestigious Edinburgh department store
The incident happened on the B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont. Image: Google Maps
'Sleepy' Morrisons delivery driver caused crash that broke man's back and left him in…
Engineers are working to repair sections of the West Highland Line affected by flooding.
Rail services disrupted by signalling fault as engineers work to repair west coast line
Will Gillingham at Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium. Image: Cove Rangers.
Will Gillingham: Defender's journey from national champion in New Zealand to beaches of California...…