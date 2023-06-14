Andy Morrison expects Manchester City to build on Champions League glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Andy Morrison expects Manchester City to build on Champions League glory

By Press Association
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan lifts the Champions League trophy (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan lifts the Champions League trophy (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former captain Andy Morrison expects Manchester City’s Champions League triumph to open the door to many more European successes.

City are celebrating becoming continental kings for the first time, as well as a memorable treble, after beating Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday.

Victory marked the end of a long quest for the club and Morrison does not think City, and their inspirational manager Pep Guardiola, will rest on their laurels.

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola has been a central factor in City’s success (David Davies/PA)

Morrison told the PA news agency: “The celebrations are well deserved. What they’ve done in the last four months has been miraculous. It was physically draining and even more so mentally.

“They’ll have a break but then start again next season. I know how the manager works. He will be relentless.

“It is so important to him to keep winning. It’s in his DNA and he’s done it all his career. Next season will be no different.

“He’s spoken this week about the two years left on his contract and he’ll want back-to-back (Champions League) titles. That’s the way he is.

“It’s a knockout competition and it’s so hard but they’ve done it once now and will believe they can do it again.”

City’s triumph saw them become only the second side to win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in the same season, emulating the achievement of rivals Manchester United in 1999.

Div 2 playoff/Morrison lifts cup
Morrison (left) was City’s captain when they won promotion from the old Division Two in 1999 (Tony Harris/PA)

United’s success came when City were at one of the lowest points in their history, having sunk to the third tier of the English game.

Their revival began when they beat Gillingham in a play-off final to secure promotion at the end of that 1998-99 campaign and Morrison, who led the team at Wembley, says the journey since has been extraordinary.

Morrison, 52, said: “It is remarkable. The stigma City had to carry being in that second division, especially when their rivals won the treble – it was so difficult for City fans at the time but they stuck with the club.

“There were 32, 33, 34,000 every week cheering us on.

“Good things happen to good people. These fans deserve it. It is another part of the journey.

“There are good times, bad times, indifferent and incredible times. It is all part of the journey and at this moment it is magical for City fans.”







