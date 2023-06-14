South Korea sues rival North for blowing up joint liaison office in 2020

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South Korea sues rival North for blowing up joint liaison office in 2020

By Press Association
South Korea has filed a 44.7bn won (£27.9m) damages suit against North Korea for blowing up a joint liaison office just north of their border in 2020 (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)
South Korea has filed a 44.7 billion won (£27.9 million) damages suit against North Korea for blowing up a joint liaison office just north of their border in 2020.

The move on Wednesday highlighted a revival of tensions between the rivals following the collapse of larger nuclear talks between the US and North Korea.

The symbolic lawsuit filed with the Seoul Central District Court comes amid a prolonged freeze in diplomacy and growing concerns over North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

South Korea had until this Friday to claim damages, when a three-year statute of limitations over the incident would expire.

Koo Byoungsam, spokesman for Seoul’s Unification Ministry, which handles relations with North Korea, described the North’s detonation of the building as an unlawful and violent act that breached previous agreements between the countries and “fundamentally damaged the foundation of mutual respect and trust”.

There is no clear way for South Korea to force North Korea to pay if it is found liable for damages.

South Korea Pacific Islands Summit
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has departed from predecessor Moon Jae-in’s dovish policies and taken a harder stance on the North (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Mr Koo said the lawsuit, the first ever filed by South Korea’s government against North Korea’s government, is aimed at beating the statute of limitations and preserving South Korea’s legal right to compensation.

In June 2020, North Korea used explosives to blow up the South Korean-built liaison office in the North Korean border town of Kaesong after criticising South Korea’s failure to stop North Korean defectors from flying anti-North propaganda leaflets across the border using balloons.

North Korea shut down the office in January 2020 as it closed its borders over coronavirus concerns, and the building was empty at the time of the detonation.

The building’s destruction, which was seen as a calculated display of anger to pressure Seoul over deadlocked nuclear negotiations with Washington, posed a serious setback to efforts by then-South Korean president Moon Jae-in, a liberal, to engage with the North.

Mr Moon met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un three times in 2018 while helping set up Mr Kim’s first summit with then-US president Donald Trump in June that year.

However, the diplomacy derailed after a second Kim-Trump summit in February 2019 at which the Americans rejected North Korea’s demand for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

Tensions have further increased in past months as Mr Kim used distractions created by Russia’s war on Ukraine to increase weapons tests, including the firing of around 100 missiles since the start of 2022.

He has accompanied the tests with a new nuclear doctrine that authorises pre-emptive strikes on rivals in a broad range of scenarios in which the North may perceive its leadership is under threat.

Koreas Tensions
South Korea’s spy agency said it has detected signs that North Korean government-backed hackers are trying to steal personal details through a phishing website mimicking Naver (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Current conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been labelled a “traitor” by North Korean state media, has departed from Mr Moon’s dovish policies and taken a harder stance on the North.

Mr Yoon has expanded the country’s military training with the United States while seeking stronger assurances from Joe Biden’s administration that the United States would swiftly and decisively use its nuclear weapons to protect South Korea in the event of a North Korea nuclear attack.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s spy agency said it has detected signs that North Korean government-backed hackers are trying to steal people’s personal details through a phishing website mimicking Naver, South Korea’s biggest website.

The National Intelligence Service warned internet users to check whether they are accessing Naver through the correct domain address, naver.com.

The agency did not specify whether it had confirmed actual data breaches through the fake site.

