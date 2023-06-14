US scientist who discovered whales can sing dies aged 88

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

US scientist who discovered whales can sing dies aged 88

By Press Association
Roger Payne has died aged 88 (Christopher Johnson/Ocean Alliance via AP)
Roger Payne has died aged 88 (Christopher Johnson/Ocean Alliance via AP)

A US scientist who spurred a worldwide environmental conservation movement with his discovery that whales could sing has died aged 88.

Roger Payne made the discovery in 1967 during a research trip to Bermuda when a Navy engineer provided him with a recording of curious underwater sounds he documented while listening for Russian submarines.

Mr Payne identified the haunting tones as songs which whales sing to one another.

He saw the discovery of whale song as a chance to spur interest in saving the giant animals, who were disappearing from the planet.

Mr Payne produced the album Songs Of The Humpback Whale in 1970. The surprise hit record galvanised a global movement to end the practice of commercial whale hunting and save the whales from extinction.

Mr Payne recognised from the start that whale song represented a chance to get the public interested in protecting an animal previously considered little more than a resource, curiosity or nuisance.

He told Nautilus Quarterly in a 2021 interview that he first heard the recording in the loud engine room of a research vessel and knew almost instantly that the sounds were indeed whales.

“In spite of the racket, what I heard blew my mind. It seemed obvious that here, finally, was a chance to get the world interested in preventing the extinction of whales,” he told the magazine.

Mr Payne, who died of pelvic cancer, lived in South Woodstock, Vermont, with his wife, the actress Lisa Harrow. Funeral arrangements have not yet been made, Ms Harrow said.

Mr Payne had four children from a previous marriage to zoologist Katy Payne, with whom he collaborated.

The two used primitive equipment in the late 1960s to record the sounds of humpback whales, which sometimes sing their eerie, complex songs for longer than 30 minutes at a stretch.

The impact of the whale song discovery on the nascent environmental movement was immense. Many anti-war protesters of the day took on saving animals and the environment as a new cause, and the words “save the whales” became ubiquitous on bags and bumper stickers.

Whale songs would enter the popular imagination via everything from a 1971 episode of The Partridge Family to a 1979 issue of National Geographic that included a flexi-disc with excerpts from Songs Of The Humpback Whale. It remains the best-selling environmental album in history.

Mr Payne founded Ocean Alliance in 1971 to advocate for the protection of whales and dolphins.

The organisation operates to this day in Gloucester, Massachusetts.

It has played a role in watershed moments in the history of whale protection, such as the 1972 passage of the Marine Mammal Protection Act by the US Congress and the 1982 commercial whaling moratorium passed by the International Whaling Commission.

The world has lost a giant of environmental conservation with Mr Payne’s death, said Iain Kerr, the chief executive officer of Ocean Alliance and a long-time collaborator with Mr Payne, who retired two years ago.

“He had a presence and a way of connecting to people that led them to dedicating their lives to protecting whales and our planet Earth,” Mr Kerr said.

Mr Payne was born in New York City and educated at Harvard University and Cornell University, where he received his doctorate. Early in his career as a biologist, he studied bats and birds.

He met Ms Harrow in 1991 at a rally for whale protection in Trafalgar Square, London. They married within 10 weeks of meeting.

“The way his mind worked was a constant joy,” Ms Harrow said. “He was constantly seeking answers, to seemingly constant questions.”

