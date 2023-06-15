Australia creates law to stop Russia from building new embassy near Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Australia creates law to stop Russia from building new embassy near Parliament

By Press Association
Australia’s Parliament passed legislation on Thursday to prevent Russia from building a new embassy near Parliament House (Rob Griffith/AP)
Australia's Parliament passed legislation on Thursday to prevent Russia from building a new embassy near Parliament House (Rob Griffith/AP)

Australia’s Parliament passed legislation on Thursday to prevent Russia from building a new embassy near Parliament House.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the legislation would extinguish Russia’s lease on the site based on the advice of security agencies.

“The government has received very clear security advice as to the risk presented by a new Russian presence so close to Parliament House,” Mr Albanese told reporters. “We are acting quickly to ensure the lease site does not become a formal diplomatic presence.”

Mr Albanese said Australia’s government condemns Russia’s “illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine.”

Australia is one of the most generous providers of military hardware, training and aid to Ukraine of any country outside Nato and has escalated sanctions against Russia since the war began in February 2022.

The Australian flag flies on Parliament House, seen behind an unoccupied building on the grounds of a proposed new Russian embassy near the Australian Parliament in Canberra, Feb. 28, 2023
The Australian flag flies on Parliament House, seen behind an unoccupied building on the grounds of a proposed new Russian embassy near the Australian Parliament in Canberra (Rod McGuirk/AP)

Mr Albanese said opposition and other politicians that are not aligned with the government were briefed on the legislation on Wednesday night and had agreed to pass it through both chambers on Thursday. The government holds a majority in the House but not the Senate.

Mr Albanese did not directly answer when asked if there were also security concerns about the Chinese Embassy across a street from the Russian site.

“We’re dealing with this very specifically, and it’s based upon very specific advice as well about the nature of the construction that’s proposed for this site, about the location of this site, and about the capability that would present in terms of potential interference with activity that occurs in this Parliament House,” Mr Albanese said.

The government decided to act after Russia won a Federal Court case last month that prevented its eviction from the site now under construction.

An unoccupied building, left, sits on the grounds of a proposed new Russian embassy, across from another building, right, that is part of the Chinese embassy near the Australian Parliament in Canberra, Feb. 28, 2023
An unoccupied building, left, sits on the grounds of a proposed new Russian embassy, across from another building, right, that is part of the Chinese embassy near the Australian Parliament (Rod McGuirk/AP)

The lease was cancelled by local Canberra authorities on the basis of a lack of building activity since Russia was given the lease in the diplomatic precinct of Yarralumla in 2008 and plans for the complex of buildings were approved in 2011.

Under the lease conditions, Russia had agreed to complete construction within three years, but the embassy remains partially built.

The National Capital Authority, which administers embassy leases, decided to terminate the Russian lease, citing that “ongoing unfinished works detract from the overall aesthetic, importance and dignity of the area reserved for diplomatic missions”.

Russia currently occupies the former USSR embassy in the suburb of Griffith, further from Parliament House than the new site.

The Russian Embassy would remain in Griffith and Australia’s Embassy would remain in Moscow, Mr Albanese said.

