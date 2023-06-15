John Williams gives surprise performance at US premiere of Indiana Jones 5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Williams gives surprise performance at US premiere of Indiana Jones 5

By Press Association
Veteran composer John Williams gave a surprise performance at the US premiere of the fifth Indiana Jones film (Hyperstar/Alamy/PA)
Veteran composer John Williams gave a surprise performance at the US premiere of the fifth Indiana Jones film (Hyperstar/Alamy/PA)

Veteran composer John Williams delighted the audience at the Los Angeles premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny with a surprise live performance.

The 91-year-old played several pieces from the film’s score, accompanied by a full orchestra, ahead of a screening at the Dolby Theatre on Wednesday.

Williams was introduced by director Steven Spielberg, who described him as “the glue” that holds the franchise together, having scored all five of the films.

“(This is) the person who is the glue to all five of these films – that gave us all of our rhythm and all of our melody – the great maestro John Williams,” he said.

John Williams was described by director Steven Spielberg as ‘the glue’ that holds the Indiana Jones franchise together (Alamy/PA)

A curtain behind Spielberg then lifted to reveal Williams and the musicians, which prompted a standing ovation.

Williams later thanked the audience and said each individual member of the orchestra is “a great virtuoso in their own right”.

“It is a joy to be with you today with our orchestra,” he said.

“I love it because you will hear the orchestra all through this marvellous movie… and hear their brilliant playing.

“Each one is a great virtuoso in their own right and you can see them here today and discover that they are actually people.

“So to bring all of these forces together with all of you, what a treat.”

U.S. Premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
Steven Spielberg introduced John Williams and a full orchestra ahead of the screening (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Williams added that there is a “tradition” of writing specific themes for the “leading lady” of the Indiana Jones films, and that he had composed one for Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays Helena Shaw in the latest instalment.

“Indy has his music and all the various moods he has, and his action scenes and comedy – his music is always there,” Williams said.

“The other tradition we have is that we always have a theme for the heroine of the leading lady – in this film we have Phoebe Waller-Bridge.”

He added that the music for Waller-Bridge is “reminiscent of the ’40s and ’50s – old Hollywood”.

“This is all about Phoebe, not all parts of her but some of her,” he said, before playing the piece.

As well as Indiana Jones, Williams has scored some of Hollywood’s other famous franchises, including Jurassic Park and Star Wars.

