Man charged with killing mother at sea during fishing trip dies awaiting trial

By Press Association
Nathan Carman (AP)
Nathan Carman (AP)

A US man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England has died awaiting trial, authorities said.

Nathan Carman, 29, of Vernon, Vermont, was scheduled to face trial in October in what prosecutors said was a scheme to inherit millions of dollars.

He had pleaded not guilty last year to fraud and first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Linda Carman, of Middletown, Connecticut.

The cause of Carman’s death was not immediately clear. One of his lawyers, Martin Minnella, said he was told about the death on Thursday by the US Marshals Service.

Nathan Carman
Nathan Carman was scheduled to face trial in October (AP)

“We had spoken to him yesterday. He was in good spirits,” Mr Minnella said. “We were meeting with some experts today over Zoom at 12 o’çlock. We were prepared to start picking a jury on October 10 and we were confident we were going to win. It’s just a tragedy, a tragedy.”

The US Marshal informed prosecutors that Carman had died “on or about” Thursday, said Vermont US attorney’s office spokesperson Fabienne Boisvert-DeFazio in a statement. Carman was in US Marshals custody “as is the case for all pre-trial defendants who are detained”.

In September 2016, Carman arranged a fishing trip with his mother, during which prosecutors say he planned to kill her and report that his boat sank and his mother disappeared in the accident.

He was found floating in an inflatable raft eight days after leaving a Rhode Island marina with his mother, who was never found.

Prosecutors allege he altered the boat to make it more likely to sink. Carman denied that allegation.

The eight-count indictment also says Carman shot and killed his wealthy grandfather John Chakalos at the man’s Connecticut home in 2013, as part of a scheme to obtain money and property from his grandfather’s estate. But the indictment does not charge Carman with murder in his death.

Mr Minnella and fellow lawyer David Sullivan, both from Connecticut, where Carman grew up, had criticised the indictment, including allegations Carman killed his grandfather, saying Carman was never charged with that crime.

“The whole situation would have come out in court,” Mr Minnella said on Thursday. “This young man would have been vindicated.”

