Lewis Hamilton plays down talk of imminent new Mercedes deal

By Press Association
Lewis Hamilton’s contract expires in six months (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton’s contract expires in six months (David Davies/PA)

Lewis Hamilton has knocked back Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s claim that he is on the brink of signing a new contract.

Earlier this week, team principal Wolff said Hamilton’s contract renewal would be resolved “in days rather than weeks”, adding that he was “trying hard” to finalise terms with his superstar driver before this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

But speaking in Montreal on Thursday, Hamilton, 38, said: “I don’t have a huge amount to say on the contract.

“It will get done when it is done. If that is next week, or in a month’s time, as long as it gets done, I am not really bothered.”

After the previous round in Barcelona, Wolff said it would take only “half an hour over coffee” to agree an extension to Hamilton’s £40million-a-season deal which expires in six months.

Hamilton met with Wolff the day following the Spanish Grand Prix in the hope of rubber-stamping a new deal – which is set to extend the seven-time world champion’s stay in Formula One beyond his 40th birthday – and has also spent time with the Austrian in New York this week.

Hamilton added: “I have seen Toto and we have talked several times. We have a great relationship but there is nothing to say at the moment.”

Toto Wolff
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff hoped to rubber-stamp Lewis Hamilton’s contract before this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

Asked if any progress on negotiations had been made, Hamilton replied: “Yes, but there is nothing new to add to it.”

Hamilton, who has not won a race since his contentious championship defeat to Max Verstappen at the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi, is already 83 points off the title pace this year.

On Sunday, a sixth victory of the season for Verstappen would put him on 41 victories for his career, equalling Ayrton Senna’s tally, with only Hamilton (103 wins), Michael Schumacher (91), Sebastian Vettel (53) and Alain Prost (51) ahead of him.

And Hamilton admitted Verstappen, still only 25, could break his record.

“He has got a very long career ahead of him so he absolutely could,” said Hamilton. “Records are there to be broken and he has got an amazing team.

“Max has been doing an amazing job and he has had an incredible career so far.

“But we have got to work harder to try and continue to extend our record and I hope, with the period of time I have left in my career, I get to have more close racing with him.”

