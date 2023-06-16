Pope ‘better than before’ as he is discharged from hospital after surgery

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pope Francis has been discharged from the Rome hospital where he had abdominal surgery nine days ago to repair a hernia and remove painful scarring.

On Friday, his surgeon said the pontiff is now “better than before” being admitted to hospital.

Francis, 86, left through Gemelli Polyclinic’s main exit in a wheelchair, smiling and waving and saying “thanks” to a crowd of well-wishers, then stood up so he could get into the small Vatican car awaiting him.

In the brief distance before he could reach the white Fiat 500, reporters thrust microphones at him, and the pontiff seemed to bat them away, good-naturedly.

Pope Francis leaves the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic in Rome (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

“The pope is well. He’s better than before,” Dr Sergio Alfieri, the surgeon who did the three-hour operation on June 7 told reporters as the pope was driven away.

Hours after the surgery, Dr Alfieri said that the scarring, which had resulted from previous abdominal surgeries, had been increasingly causing pain to the pope.

There was also risk of an intestinal blockage, if adhesions, or scar tissue, were not removed, according to the doctors.

No complications occurred during the surgery or while the pope was convalescing in Gemelli’s 10th-floor apartment reserved exclusively for hospitalisation of pontiffs, according to the pope’s medical staff.