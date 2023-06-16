Coastguard defends role in sinking of ship carrying hundreds of migrants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Coastguard defends role in sinking of ship carrying hundreds of migrants

By Press Association
A Syrian survivor greets his brother in Greece (John Liakos/InTime News via AP)
A Syrian survivor greets his brother in Greece (John Liakos/InTime News via AP)

Greece’s coastguard defended its actions in the deadly sinking of a ship carrying hundreds of migrants off the country’s south coast, indicating that a 72-hour rescue operation would be extended.

Patrol boats and a helicopter continued to scour the area where the fishing vessel packed with hundreds of people capsized and sank early on Wednesday.

Rescuers pulled 104 people from the water and later recovered 78 bodies, but the rescue operation has failed to locate any more since late on Wednesday.

Several hundred others are believed to have gone down with the vessel, which sank while traveling across the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy.

Migration Greece
A Greek coastguard vessel is docked at the port in Kalamata (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

The rescue operation has created political controversy as Greece heads to a general election on June 25, and triggered large protests in Athens that turned violent late on Thursday and led to 21 arrests.

Left-wing opposition leader Alexis Tsipras visited survivors and said the coastguard should have towed the ship to safety as it approached Greek waters – a concern echoed by human rights organisations.

“The Greek government had specific responsibilities toward every passenger on the vessel, which was clearly in distress,” Adriana Tidona of Amnesty International said.

“This is a tragedy of unimaginable proportions, all the more so because it was entirely preventable.”

Migration Greece
Kassem Abo Zeed holds up a phone displaying a photo of himself with his wife, Ezra, who is missing (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Coastguard spokesperson Nikos Alexiou said the vessel was being followed by the coastguard and private vessels in international waters before it sank and denied reports citing survivors that a patrol boat had tried to tow the fishing boat.

He said repeated offers of assistance were rejected in radio communications with the vessel and well as calls made over a loudspeaker.

A judicial investigation is underway into the causes of the sinking.

Greek officials say the vessel capsized minutes after it lost power, speculating that panic among the passengers may have caused the boat to list and capsize.

The trawler may have been carrying as many as 750 passengers, according to the International Organisation for Migration, a UN agency.

Most of the survivors were being moved on Friday from a storage hangar at the southern port of Kalamata, where relatives also gathered to look for loved ones, to migrant shelters near Athens.

Nine people, all men from Egypt, ranging in age from 20 to 40, were arrested and detained on allegations of people smuggling and participating in a criminal enterprise.

Twenty-seven of the survivors remain in hospital, health officials said.

Mr Alexiou, citing survivor accounts, said passengers in the hold of the fishing boat included women and children but that the number of missing, believed to be in the hundreds, remained unclear.

Officials at a state-run morgue outside Athens photographed the faces of the victims and gathered DNA samples to start the identification process.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Recipients of the Caroline Rennie Commemorative Rose Bowl for a third consecutive year was Strichen JAC.
Hat-trick win for Strichen JAC at Grampian Rally
Castlegate Theatre Company, rehearsing for their production of ''The New Kid'' with choreographer Lois Trout putting them through a dance sequence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Kid on the block as Aberdeen Arts Centre stages its 'brilliant' brand-new musical
Shopping in London is fun but a quiet life has its attractions.
Yvie Burnett suggests idea for Life Swap the TV show
A lobby card from 1958 science fiction film The Blob starring Steve McQueen. Image: Kobal/Shutterstock.
What A Week: The Blob strikes again and we don't just mean Trump
Michelle ferguson
Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated…
Looking down over Loch Rannoch from Craig Varr.
Walk this Way: The rocky bluff of Craig Varr in Kinloch Rannoch
Falls of Shin is on the market for £350,000. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Highland tourist attraction once dubbed 'Harrods of the north' up for sale
David and Sandie Cherrie live very close to Achnabobane Forest which lies two miles south of Camisky Woods. Image: David Cherrie.
'We need time to get out': Residents fear for their lives if forest surrounding…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
What we learned this week: Sturgeon's arrest, Trump indicted and the last Beatles recording
Kingussie captain James Falconer with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie's MacTavish Cup-winning captain James Falconer