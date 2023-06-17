Doctors advise over-60s to stay indoors amid Indian heatwave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Doctors advise over-60s to stay indoors amid Indian heatwave

By Press Association
People wait to consult doctors at Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (AP)
People wait to consult doctors at Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (AP)

At least 34 people have died in the past two days as a large section of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh swelters under severe heat, prompting doctors to advise over-60s to stay indoors during the daytime.

The dead were all over 60 and had pre-existing health conditions that may have been exacerbated by the intense heat, officials said.

The fatalities occurred in Ballia district, some 200 miles south-east of Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh.

Twenty-three deaths were reported on Thursday and another 11 died on Friday, Ballia’s chief medical officer Jayant Kumar said.

“All the individuals were suffering from some ailments and their conditions worsened due to the extreme heat,” Mr Kumar added.

He said most of the deaths were because of heart attack, brain stroke and diarrhoea.

Diwakar Singh, another medical officer, said these people were admitted to Ballia’s main hospital in a critical condition. “Elderly people are vulnerable to extreme heat,” he said.

People in a queue
At least 34 people have died in the past two days during the intense heat in the state (AP)

India Meteorological Department data shows Ballia reported a maximum temperature of 42.2C on Friday, which is 4.7C above normal.

The scorching summer has sparked power outages across the state, leaving people with no running water, fans, or air conditioners. Many have staged protests.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured the public that the government was taking all necessary measures to ensure an uninterrupted power supply in the state.

He urged citizens to cooperate with the government and use electricity judiciously.

“Every village and every city should receive adequate power supply during this scorching heat. If any faults occur, they should be promptly addressed,” he said on Friday night.

The main summer months – April, May and June – are generally hot in most parts of India before monsoon rains bring cooler temperatures.

But temperatures have become more intense in the past decade. During heatwaves, the country usually also suffers severe water shortages, with tens of millions of its 1.4 billion people lacking running water.

A study by World Weather Attribution, an academic group that examines the source of extreme heat, found that a searing heat wave in April that struck parts of South Asia was made at least 30 times more likely by climate change.

In April, the heat caused 13 people to die at a government event in India’s financial capital of Mumbai and prompted some states to close all schools for a week.

