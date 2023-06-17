Truck driver arrested over crash that killed Italian cyclist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Truck driver arrested over crash that killed Italian cyclist

By Press Association
Italy’s Davide Rebellin (AP)
Italy’s Davide Rebellin (AP)

Police in Germany have arrested a truck driver over the crash in Italy last year that killed professional cyclist Davide Rebellin, Italian prosecutors said.

Wolfgang Rieke is accused of road homicide and leaving the scene of a crash.

Vicenza prosecutor Lino Giorgio Bruno said Rieke was arrested on Thursday in Muenster on a European arrest warrant. German authorities said he had surrendered.

Rebellin, one of cycling’s longest-serving professionals, was killed on November 30 during a training run near the northern Italian town of Montebello Vicentino.

At the time, Italian media reported the truck that struck him did not stop. But prosecutors, citing roadside video and witness photos, said the driver stopped, got out of the cab and approached Rebellin, and then got back in the truck and left the scene.

The investigation identified the truck as belonging to a shipping firm based in Recke, Germany, and Rieke as the driver.

After the crash, the truck continued on to its destination in Verona and returned to Germany on December 3.

After that, the red trailer allegedly involved in the crash was detached from the tractor and replaced with a white one with different plates, prosecutors said.

After authorities seized the truck, experts identified damage consistent with the collision and determined the vehicle had been cleaned with a concentrated, highly acidic detergent, prosecutors said.

Inside the cab were functioning video cameras and mirrors that would have given the driver the necessary direct and indirect view of the cyclist, the statement said.

While Rebellin was found to have violated road rules requiring him to give precedence to the truck, “such a violation had no causal effect” on the crash given the amount of time between Rebellin’s violations and the crash, the statement said, citing the judge’s arrest warrant.

The suspect surrendered to authorities in Steinfurt, near Muenster, on Thursday, accompanied by his defence lawyer, senior public prosecutor Elmar Pleus of the Hamm prosecutor general’s office said on Saturday in response to a request by the German news agency dpa.

Rebellin had only retired from professional cycling a month before the crash, ending a 30-year career with his final team Work Service-Vitalcare-Dynatek.

His successes included victories at Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico as well as winning a stage in the 1996 edition of the Giro d’Italia, which he also led for six stages.

Rebellin won silver in the road race at the 2008 Olympic Games, but he was later stripped of his medal and banned for two years after a positive doping test. He had denied wrongdoing.

