Remco Evenepoel pays tribute to Gino Mader during Tour de Suisse stage win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Remco Evenepoel pays tribute to Gino Mader during Tour de Suisse stage win

By Press Association
Remco Evenepoel (pictured) paid tribute to Gino Mader as he won stage seven of the Tour de Suisse (Gian Ehrenzeller/AP)
Remco Evenepoel (pictured) paid tribute to Gino Mader as he won stage seven of the Tour de Suisse (Gian Ehrenzeller/AP)

World champion Remco Evenepoel pointed to the sky in tribute to Gino Mader as he won stage seven of the Tour de Suisse a day after the Swiss rider died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash at the race.

Mader, who was 26, was unable to recover from injuries sustained in a high-speed crash on a descent on Thursday and died in hospital.

Friday’s stage was cancelled, replaced by a 20km group ride along the final part of the route in memory of Mader, but on Saturday the racing was back on in line with the wishes of Mader’s family.

However, the stage to Weinfelden was inevitably a subdued affair.

Mader’s Team Bahrain-Victorious, who had ridden across the line in unison on Friday, withdrew from the race before the start, as did the Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert and Tudor Pro Cycling teams and 17 other riders, leaving 113 in the race.

Organisers had announced the time gaps for the general classification would be taken with 25 kilometres to go, removing any pressure on those riders involved in the fight for yellow before Sunday’s closing time trial.

There were no attacks until the peloton had passed that point and when they did begin, Evenepoel launched a move with 17km remaining and rode home solo, blowing a kiss and pointing to the sky as he crossed the line.

“Friday evening was a very difficult one for all of us, we didn’t know what we were going to do and how the race would continue,” Evenepoel said after his win.

“In the end, after talking between us, we decided to have a neutralised stage today until 25 kilometres to go, and from there on, whoever wanted to race was free to do that without any time gaps in the general classification.

“In my opinion, this was the best way to honour Gino and who he was, to pay a tribute to him and show my respect to his family in these difficult moments.

“This win and this trophy are for them. It doesn’t change anything, but I want them to know that all of us in the peloton, in our small world, are thinking of them.”

Prior to the stage, there had been questions over whether the Tour would be completed and also whether or not the women’s edition – which started on Saturday – would begin.

Race director Olivier Senn said: “After consultation with all the people involved, we as the management stand united behind this decision and are trying to hold the last two stages of the men’s race in an appropriate setting.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Craft beer fans soaked in the sun, music and atmosphere at the last day of the Midsummer Beer Happening. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Festivalgoers turn out in Hawaiian shirts for last day of Midsummer Beer Happening
Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
In pictures: Thousands celebrate 93rd anniversary of Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games
Anti fascists. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Hundreds of campaigners outnumber far right group holding anti-immigration rally in Elgin
Competitors and heavy athletes went head to head at this year's Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games as thousands enjoyed themselves in the sun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
King Charles praises 'fine traditions' in Oldmeldrum as the Sunshine Games make a glorious…
Blue-green algae scum sits on top of a pond.
Visitors warned after blue-green algae found in Fort Augustus loch
Hundreds turn out in protest of anti-immigration rally in Elgin, as well as a strong police presence. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Teenager arrested in connection with assault at anti-immigrant rally in Elgin
Ryan Luckhurst of Inver Ross who completed 6 events at the Highland Rally.
Inver Ross member to compete at RHS
A purple ScotRail train on the Inverness to Aberdeen line.
Inverness train services disrupted by signalling fault
Short-term measures have been taken to ensure public water flows on Skye.
Emergency measures authorised to keep public water supply flowing on Skye
David and Susan Johnstone manage Ballindalloch Home Farm.
Speyside farm to host technical sheep event