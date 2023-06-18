Pope Francis resumes Vatican routine after surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Pope Francis resumes Vatican routine after surgery

By Press Association
Pope Francis delivers a blessing from a window overlooking St Peter’s Square at the Vatican (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Pope Francis delivers a blessing from a window overlooking St Peter’s Square at the Vatican (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Pope Francis has resumed his Sunday custom of greeting the public in St Peter’s Square, two days after being discharged from hospital.

Before launching into prepared remarks, Francis expressed gratitude for “affection, attention and friendship” and the assurance of “the support of prayer” during his hospitalisation for abdominal surgery at a Rome hospital on June 7 to repair a hernia and remove increasingly painful scarring around his intestines.

“This human and spiritual closeness for me was a great help and comfort,” Francis told some 15,000 people in the square.

“Thanks to all, thanks to you, thanks from the heart.”

Pope Francis
Pope Francis thanked the crowd during his appearance (Andrew Medichini/AP)

The 86-year-old pontiff sounded a bit breathless and hoarse at times, but he gestured frequently with his hands for emphasis, deviated at times from the prepared speech, and looked happy to be back to his routine.

While the thousands of Romans, tourists and pilgrims who regularly turn out for the weekly noon appearance of the pope at a window of the Apostolic Palace usually applaud when they catch sight of him, this time the public’s applause seemed louder than usual, with the crowd shouting “long live the pope”

The three-hour surgery under a general anesthetic had forced Francis to skip the Sunday appearance on June 11.

The pope took the opportunity during his address to note that Tuesday marked World Refugee Day, an occasion promoted by the United Nations.

“With great sadness and so much sorrow I think of the victims of the very grave shipwreck that happened in recent days off the coast of Greece,” Francis said.

A woman films with her mobile phone in St Peter's Square
The crowd gathered in St Peter’s Square shouted ‘long live the pope’ (Andrew Medichini/AP)

He was referring to the smugglers’ overcrowded fishing boat, filled with hundreds of migrants, that sank in the Mediterranean Sea last week.

“I renew my prayer for all those who lost their life, and I implore that, always, everything possible is done to prevent similar tragedies,” the pontiff said.

Some of the 104 survivors said that as many as 750 people had been onboard, leaving the possibility that hundreds had perished.

Greek rescuers had recovered 78 bodies.

Questions persist about whether the Greek coastguard could have intervened in time to prevent the vessel capsizing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Thousands descended on Hazlehead Park for the triumphant return of the Aberdeen Highland Games. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'Fantastic way to spend the day': Thousands turn out for Aberdeen's Highland Games
May Jappy with Brian Pirie and Gary MacDonald after the cars parked up in Cullen. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Fleet of classic and new Minis brighten up Cullen in memory of Chris…
Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
One airlifted to hospital following medical emergency on Stonehaven beach
Pope Francis delivers a blessing from a window overlooking St Peter’s Square at the Vatican (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Weekend court roll – a rapist husband and a solicitor on trial
Dave Milroy, right, with ICT's head of community development, Craig Masterton, who oversees the Football Memories project, which this month is looking at the 1973 Augsburg trip. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Not winning but singing - the Inverness youth footballers who had a ball in…
Lee Paterson. Image: DC Thomson
Masked thief broke into Nisa store through roof and stole nearly £2,000 of alcohol
Owura Edwards (left) and Dominic Samuel, right are both leaving Ross County. Image: SNS
Analysis: How big a void will Ross County's nine departing players leave in Malky…
Lyndon Dykes celebrates after making it 1-1 against Norway. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Scotland displaying a canny knack for the heady heights of being group…
Work is well under way on project to transform Elgin shop into whisky experience. The whisky giants have been granted permission to lime harl and limewash the rubble elevations of the B-listed building. Pictured is Stone mason and site manager Gail Howie with LTM Group who is working on the South Street building.. Elgin. Supplied by Design team Date; Unknown
Gordon and MacPhail's Elgin shop transformation continues, Keith care home makes changes and a…
Jack Grant, left, has signed a contract extension with Forres. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New deals for Forres duo while Fraserburgh goalkeeper signs on at Bellslea