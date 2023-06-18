Nearly 100 people die as India struggles with sweltering heatwave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly 100 people die as India struggles with sweltering heatwave

By Press Association
Some 300 patients had been admitted to Ballia district hospital for ailments aggravated by heat over the past three days, a medical officer said (AP)
At least 96 people have died in two of India’s most populous states over recent days as swaths of the country were hit by a heatwave, officials have said.

The deaths happened in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and eastern Bihar where authorities warned residents aged over 60 and others suffering various vulnerabilities to stay indoors during the daytime.

All the fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, totalling 54, were reported in Ballia district, some 200 miles (300km) southeast of Lucknow, the state capital.

An elderly man is carried to a hospital in Ballia district, in northern Uttar Pradesh state
The Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh experienced a maximum temperature of 43C on Sunday (AP)

Authorities said that most of those who had passed away were over 60-years-old and had pre-existing health conditions, which may have been exacerbated by the intense heat.

SK Yadav, a medical officer in Ballia, said some 300 patients had been admitted to the district hospital for various ailments aggravated by heat over the past three days.

Authorities had cancelled leave applications for medical personnel in Ballia and provided additional hospital beds in the emergency ward to accommodate the influx of patients.

Officials said most of the patients admitted were aged 60 and above, exhibiting symptoms of high fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, breathing difficulties and heart-related issues.

A man splashes water on his face to cool himself in Lalitpur district in northern Uttar Pradesh state
Meteorologists said the heatwave conditions would last until June 19 in parts of Uttar Pradesh (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)

RS Pathak, a resident of Ballia whose father died on Saturday, said he had witnessed an increased flow of patients at the hospital’s emergency ward while attending to his father.

“This has never happened in Ballia. I have never seen people dying because of the heat in such large numbers,” he said.

“People fear venturing out. The roads and markets are largely deserted.”

Ballia, along with central and eastern Uttar Pradesh, is currently grappling with oppressive heat.

A cow takes shelter in shade outside a shop along with people in Lalitpur district in northern Uttar Pradesh state
People aged over 60 were warned to stay indoors during the daytime (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)

On Sunday, the district experienced a maximum temperature of 43C (109F), surpassing the normal range by five degrees. The relative humidity was recorded at 25%, intensifying the effect of the heat.

Atul Kumar Singh, a scientist from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said temperatures across the state were presently above normal. He added that “no relief is expected in the next 24 hours”.

The IMD issued an alert saying heatwave conditions would last until June 19 in parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The state’s health minister, Brijesh Pathak, said they had opened an investigation into the cause of the deaths of “so many people” in Ballia.

A nomadic family rest in shade outside their tent in Lalitpur district in northern Uttar Pradesh state
Temperatures over the summer months have become more intense in the past decade (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)

In eastern Bihar, scorching heat has engulfed most of the state, leading to 42 deaths in the past two days.

Among the fatalities, 35 occurred at two hospitals in the state capital of Patna where over 200 patients suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting were being treated.

Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 44.7C (113F) on Saturday.

The main summer months — April, May and June — are generally the hottest in most of India, before monsoon rains bring in cooler temperatures. But temperatures have become more intense in the past decade.

During heatwaves, the country usually suffers severe water shortages, with tens of millions of its 1.4 billion people lacking running water.

A study by World Weather Attribution, an academic group that examines the source of extreme heat, found that a heatwave in April that struck parts of South Asia was made at least 30 times more likely by climate change.

In April, the heat caused the death of 13 people at a government event in India’s financial capital of Mumbai and prompted some states to close all schools for a week.

