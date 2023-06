Italy finish third in Nations League after beating the Netherlands

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Italy beat the Netherlands 3-2 in the Nations League third-place play-off in Enschede.

Roberto Mancini’s side, who sealed Nations League bronze for the second tournament running, made a flying start as Federico Dimarco and Davide Frattesi put them 2-0 up in 20 minutes.

Steven Bergwijn reduced the deficit for the Netherlands midway through the second half, but Federico Chiesa struck Italy’s third four minutes later.

🇮🇹 The Azzurri seal third place 🥉#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/hjyDulAPnF — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 18, 2023

Georginio Wijnaldum ensured a nervy finale with the Netherlands’ second goal in the 89th minute, but it was not enough to prevent a third defeat in four games under boss Ronald Koeman, in his second stint in charge.

Croatia face Spain in the final at Feyenoord’s De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam at 1945 on Sunday.