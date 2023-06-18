US and China remain at odds as Blinken finishes first day of talks in Beijing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US and China remain at odds as Blinken finishes first day of talks in Beijing

By Press Association
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, centre, secured a visit to Washington by Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)
The United States and China have failed to overcome their most serious disagreements but were able to discuss them in a potentially constructive way and have agreed to continue talks, US officials have said.

The officials said US secretary of state Antony Blinken was able, during a nearly six-hour meeting, to secure a visit to Washington by Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang. But they said progress on other issues remained a work in progress.

Mr Blinken, the highest-level American official to visit China since US president Joe Biden took office, will have more senior level contacts with Chinese counterparts on Monday, including potentially with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken arrives in Beijing
Despite Mr Blinken’s presence in the Chinese capital and the relatively upbeat assessment of Sunday’s meeting, the prospects for any significant breakthrough on the most vexing issues facing the planet’s two largest economies remain slim.

Mr Blinken’s trip follows his postponement of plans to visit China in February after the shooting down of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the US.

His talks could pave the way for a meeting in the coming months between Mr Biden and Mr Xi.

China US Blinken
He finished the first of two days of high-stakes diplomatic talks in Beijing aimed at trying to cool tensions that have set many around the world on edge.

The list of disagreements and potential conflict points is long, ranging from trade with Taiwan, human rights conditions in China and Hong Kong, to Chinese military assertiveness in the South China Sea and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Mr Blinken also pressed the Chinese to release detained American citizens and take steps to curb the production and export of fentanyl precursors that were fuelling the opioid crisis in the US.

China US Blinken
US officials said Mr Blinken posed each of these points, though neither side had shown any inclination to back down on their entrenched positions.

Shortly before leaving Washington, Mr Blinken emphasised the importance of the US and China establishing and maintaining better lines of communication.

The US wanted to make sure “that the competition we have with China doesn’t veer into conflict” due to avoidable misunderstandings, he told reporters.

China US Blinken
Mr Biden and Mr Xi had made commitments to improve communications “precisely so that we can make sure we are communicating as clearly as possible to avoid possible misunderstandings and miscommunications”, Mr Blinken said on Friday.

Mr Xi offered a hint of a possible willingness to reduce tensions, saying in a meeting with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Friday that the United States and China could co-operate to “benefit our two countries”.

“I believe that the foundation of Sino/US relations lies in the people,” Mr Xi said to Mr Gates.

“Under the current world situation, we can carry out various activities that benefit our two countries, the people of our countries, and the entire human race.”

Since the cancellation of Mr Blinken’s trip in February, there have been some high-level engagements. CIA chief William Burns travelled to China in May, while China’s commerce minister travelled to the US. And Mr Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Mr Wang in Vienna in May.

But these have been punctuated by bursts of angry rhetoric from both sides over the Taiwan Strait, their broader intentions in the Indo-Pacific, China’s refusal to condemn Russia for its war against Ukraine, and US allegations from Washington that Beijing was attempting to boost its worldwide surveillance capabilities, including in Cuba.

