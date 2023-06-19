Top US diplomat to meet Chinese President in bid to ease tensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Top US diplomat to meet Chinese President in bid to ease tensions

By Press Association
US secretary of state Antony Blinken shakes hands with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi (Pool via AP)
US secretary of state Antony Blinken shakes hands with China's top diplomat Wang Yi (Pool via AP)

US secretary of state Antony Blinken will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday as America’s top diplomat wrapped up a two-day visit to Beijing aimed at easing soaring tensions.

A Blinken-Xi meeting had been expected, but neither side had confirmed it would happen until about an hour before the talks, which are seen as key to the success of the trip.

A snub by the Chinese leader would have been a major setback to the effort restore and maintain communications at senior levels.

Mr Blinken is the highest-level US official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office, and the first secretary of state to make the trip in five years.

His visit is expected to usher in a new round of visits by senior US and Chinese officials, possibly including a meeting between Mr Xi and Mr Biden in the coming months.

The encounter with Mr Xi comes on the second and second and final day of Mr Blinken’s critical meetings with senior Chinese officials.

The two sides have thus far expressed willingness to talk but have showed little inclination to alter positions that have sent tensions soaring.

Antony Blinken
It was hoped Mr Blinken’s meeting could pave the way for talks between the two countries’ leaders (Pool via AP)

Mr Blinken met earlier on Monday with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi for about three hours, according to a US official.

Neither Mr Blinken nor Mr Wang made any comment to reporters as they greeted each other and sat for their discussion.

China’s ministry of foreign affairs said Mr Blinken’s visit “coincides with a critical juncture in China-US relations, and it is necessary to make a choice between dialogue or confrontation, cooperation or conflict”, and blamed the “US side’s erroneous perception of China, leading to incorrect policies towards China” for the current “low point” in relations.

It said America had a responsibility to halt “the spiralling decline of China-US relations to push it back to a healthy and stable track” and that Wang had “demanded that the US stop hyping up the ‘China threat theory’, lift illegal unilateral sanctions against China, abandon suppression of China’s technological development, and refrain from arbitrary interference in China’s internal affairs”.

Despite Mr Blinken’s presence in China, he and other US officials had played down the prospects of any significant breakthroughs on the most vexing issues facing the planet’s two largest economies.

Instead, these officials have emphasised the importance of the two countries establishing and maintaining better lines of communication.

Mr Blinken is the highest-level American official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office and his two-day trip comes after his initial plans to travel to China were postponed in February after a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down over the US.

Mr Biden and Mr Xi had made commitments to improve communications “precisely so that we can make sure we are communicating as clearly as possible to avoid possible misunderstandings and miscommunications”, Mr Blinken said before leaving for Beijing.

His talks could pave the way for a meeting in the coming months between the two leaders. Mr Biden said on Saturday that he hoped to be able to meet with Mr Xi in the coming months to take up the plethora of differences that divide them.

That long list incudes disagreements ranging from trade to Taiwan, human rights conditions in China and Hong Kong to Chinese military assertiveness in the South China Sea and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In his meetings on Sunday, Blinken also pressed the Chinese to release detained American citizens and to take steps to curb the production and export of fentanyl precursors that are fueling the opioid crisis in the United States.

Mr Xi offered a hint of a possible willingness to reduce tensions on Friday, saying in a meeting with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates that the United States and China can cooperate to “benefit our two countries”.

