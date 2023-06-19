Blinken and Xi pledge to stabilise damaged US-China ties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blinken and Xi pledge to stabilise damaged US-China ties

By Press Association
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Monday, June 19, 2023. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)
US secretary of state Antony Blinken has met Chinese President Xi Jinping and said they agreed to “stabilise” badly deteriorated US-China ties, but America’s top diplomat left Beijing without securing better communication between their militaries.

Mr Blinken said Beijing is not ready to resume military-to-military contact, which Washingon considers crucial to avoid miscalculation and conflict, particularly over Taiwan.

But the two men pronounced themselves satisfied with progress during the two days of talks, without pointing to specific areas of agreement beyond a mutual decision to return to a broad agenda for cooperation and competition endorsed last year year by Mr Xi and President Joe Biden at a summit in Bali.

It remained unclear if those understandings can resolve their most important disagreements, many of which have international implications, but both men said they were pleased with the outcome of the highest-level US visit to China in five years.

The two sides expressed a willingness to hold more talks, but there was little indication that either is prepared to bend from positions on issues including trade, Taiwan, human rights conditions in China and Hong Kong, Chinese military assertiveness in the South China Sea, and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Mr Blinken said later that the US set limited objectives for the trip and achieved them. He told reporters that he had raised the issue of military-to-military communications “repeatedly”.

“It is absolutely vital that we have these kinds of communications,” he said. “This is something we’re going to keep working on.”

The US has said that, since 2021, China has declined or failed to respond to more than a dozen requests from the Department of Defence for top-level dialogues.

According to a transcript of the meeting with Mr Blinken, Mr Xi said he was pleased with the outcome of earlier meetings with Chinese diplomats and said restarting the Bali agenda was of great importance.

“The Chinese side has made our position clear, and the two sides have agreed to follow through the common understandings President Biden and I had reached in Bali,” Mr Xi said.

That agenda had been thrown into jeopardy in recent months, notably after the US shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon over its air space in February, and amid escalated military activity in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

Combined with other disputes over human rights, trade and opiate production, the list of problem areas is daunting, but Mr Xi suggested the worst could be over.

“The two sides have also made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues,” he said, according to a transcript of the remarks released by the State Department. “This is very good.”

In remarks to Mr Xi during the 35-minute session at the Great Hall of the People, Mr Blinken said “the United States and China have an obligation and responsibility to manage our relationship”.

“The United States is committed to doing that,” he added. “It’s in the interest of the United States, in the interests of China, and in the interest of the world.”

Mr Blinken described his earlier discussions with senior Chinese officials as “candid and constructive.”

Despite the symbolism of his presence in China, he and other US officials had played down the prospects for any significant breakthroughs on the biggest issues facing the planet’s two largest economies.

Instead, the officials emphasised the importance of the two countries establishing and maintaining better lines of communication.

“Progress is hard,” Mr Blinken told reporters. “It takes time, it takes more than one visit.”

His trip is expected to herald a new round of visits by senior US and Chinese officials to each other’s countries, possibly including a meeting between Mr Xi and Mr Biden in India or the US in the coming months.

