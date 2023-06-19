Tom Watson calls for answers from PGA Tour commissioner over new partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Tom Watson calls for answers from PGA Tour commissioner over new partnership

By Press Association
Tom Watson has questioned why the PGA Tour wants to do a deal with Saudi Arabia (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tom Watson has questioned why the PGA Tour wants to do a deal with Saudi Arabia (Jane Barlow/PA)

Eight-time major winner Tom Watson says the PGA Tour’s new partnership with Saudi Arabia appears to indicate “a more desperate financial situation than has been previously revealed by the Tour”.

Watson has written an open letter to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan about the “unanswered questions” he and many other professional players have regarding the shock announcement on June 6 concerning the creation of a new commercial entity designed to “unify golf”.

The announcement brought an end to litigation between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, a series backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) which will now provide the financial backing for the new commercial entity.

Prior to the announcement, Monahan had been an outspoken critic of LIV Golf and Saudi Arabia, and Watson wrote: “The reversal (in position) does appear to indicate a more desperate financial situation than has been previously revealed by the Tour.

“While last week I learned the significant news that litigation around the Tour/LIV conflict would be terminated with prejudice, that only solves one significant financial problem.

“It is important to understand how all of this has impacted the Tour’s Reserve Fund and the Tour’s overall financial solvency. Have funds been depleted to the point where the Tour needs an unprecedented capital injection to remain solvent now or for the future?

“My overarching questions remain. Is the PIF the only viable rescue from the Tour’s financial problems? Was/is there a plan B? And again, what exactly is the exchange? We need clarity and deserve full disclosure as to the financial health of the PGA Tour and the details of this proposed partnership.”

The United States Senate has opened an investigation into the proposed partnership, while the Wall Street Journal reported last week that a PGA Tour official informed employees that the US Justice Department also plans to review the agreement for antitrust concerns.

The PGA Tour said last week when the Wall Street Journal report was published: “We are confident that once all stakeholders learn more about how the PGA Tour will lead this new venture, they will understand how it benefits our players, fans, and sport while protecting the American institution of golf.”

The PGA Tour insists the partnership is not a merger, and that the PIF will not own the PGA Tour.

The PA news agency understands the PGA Tour felt the choice it faced was between a lengthy litigation which would drain resources, divert attention and diminish its product and a path forward that reunifies professional golf and fuels investment into the sport.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen FC academy director Gavin Levey. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Why these six under-18s professionals are causing a stir at Aberdeen
Aurimas Samalkis did a poor job of hiding his face as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Knife-wielding man chased ex and charged at police while carrying child
Tom Watson has questioned why the PGA Tour wants to do a deal with Saudi Arabia (Jane Barlow/PA)
'I will be back in Elgin at some point' says far-right activist Alek Yerbury…
Brechin YFC Ladies made history in 2022.
SAYFC TOW champions back on the ropes to defend their title
Moving home from university often involves an influx of belongings (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: As university ends, a new stage of parental worry begins
The butterflies to depict the charity Simba were ripped off the display.
Calls made for new security camera after Oban post box topper is vandalised again
Indie legends Circa Waves will play a rescheduled show in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Carry On Press
Circa Waves singer Kieran Shudall in 'tip-top shape' for Aberdeen show after recent health…
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of youth. Image: Ross County FC.
Carl Tremarco relishes long hours combining Ross County head of youth role with first-team…
Caley Thistle winger Nathan Shaw, in action against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group
Nathan Shaw hailed for making potential count with bold move north to Caley Thistle
Wick Academy photos ahead of their Scottish Cup third round tie against Falkirk Wick Academy player - Ross Allan
Wick Academy stalwart Ross Allan looks back on distinguished career after deciding to retire