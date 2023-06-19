One dead, several injured after tornadoes sweep through Mississippi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

One dead, several injured after tornadoes sweep through Mississippi

By Press Association
Genesis Jackson, three, sits in front of a relative’s home following an apparent Sunday night tornado that swept through the small community of Louin, Miss., Monday, June 19, 2023. Possible multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen, officials said Monday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Genesis Jackson, three, sits in front of a relative’s home following an apparent Sunday night tornado that swept through the small community of Louin, Miss., Monday, June 19, 2023. Possible multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen, officials said Monday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Multiple tornadoes have swept through Mississippi, killing one person and injuring nearly two dozen more, officials said.

State emergency workers are working with counties to assess the damage from storms in which high temperatures and hail in some areas accompanied tornadoes.

The death and injuries were reported by officials in eastern Mississippi’s Jasper County.

Severe Weather Mississippi
A family dog sits in front of what is left of its home in Louin (Rogelio V Solis)

The small rural town of Louin bore the brunt of the damage. Drone footage and photos showed wide expanses of debris-covered terrain, wrecked homes and mangled trees. At least one person was lifted from the wreckage in a stretcher.

Most of the people injured in Jasper County, including the person who died, were taken to the South Central Regional Medical Centre in Laurel, said Becky Collins, a spokeswoman for the facility.

About 20 people had bruises and cuts. Most were in stable condition on Monday morning.

Eric Carpenter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, said an unseasonably strong jet stream blew through the area. A tornado emerged near Louin before travelling at least seven miles south to Bay Springs.

Severe Weather Mississippi
A prayer book rests on a parking barrier among the debris (Rogelio V Solis/AP)

Tornadoes typically hit Mississippi in early to mid-spring. Mr Carpenter called the timing of the tornadoes, along with persistent thunder and hail as well as high temperatures, “a very unusual situation”.

“This is a whole different game here,” he said. “What we would typically see in March and April, we’re seeing in June.”

On March 24, a vicious tornado carved a path of destruction through parts of western and northern Mississippi, killing at least 26 people and damaging thousands of homes.

Some towns in the rural, poverty-stricken Mississippi Delta face a daunting task to rebuild.

Severe Weather Mississippi
A housing beam pokes through the windscreen of a car (Rogelio V Solis/AP)

State governor Tate Reeves said Monday’s tornadoes also struck Rankin County, which borders the capital city of Jackson.

Emergency crews were doing search and rescue missions and damage assessments, deploying drones in some areas because they were impossible to reach by vehicle due to downed power lines.

In a Monday morning news release, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said more than 49,000 homes in central Mississippi were without power.

Tens of thousands of people in Hinds County, the most populous area of the state, were still without power on Monday morning after high winds pounded the state early on Friday.

Mr Reeves said the state is opening command centres and shelters for those displaced by the severe weather.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

A fire in a bin was brought under control by the fire service.
Fire in bin at Peterhead Asda
Ramnee Hotel in Forres is on the market. Image: Christie & Co.
Edwardian period Forres hotel goes on the market for £950,000
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Urquhart threatened the cat during a row with his partner. Picture shows; Bryan Urqhaurt . Tain Sheriff Court. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 19/06/2023
'Appalling' man made threats against a CAT during row with his girlfriend
Scotland's Kenny McLean celebrates after scoring the winner against Norway. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Steve Clarke is building something special with Scotland
Proposed plans for the new Aberdeen Market (Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council)
Scott Begbie: New Aberdeen Market should be at the centre of city's fresh start
Noah Penman, the Scottish Junior Champion for Platform. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Polish trip gives Aberdeen diver Noah Penman first taste of senior international competition
Peter Renshaw at the Salvation Army Citadel in Aberdeen.
'We are here and we are open': Aberdeen Salvation Army declares doors open for…
Cut grass sends out a distress signal.
Scott Smith: Discover a bunch of curious facts about plants
Inverness Sheriff Court.
No jail for guesthouse owner who used spy camera alarm clock to record women…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead 19.6.23 Picture shows; The former Borrodale school in Skye. Skye. Supplied by Al Mearns/Glendale Trust/Christopher Donnan Date; Unknown
Former Skye school to be turned into houses, Easter Ross wind farm in the…