Bukayo Saka scores hat-trick as ruthless England put seven past North Macedonia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Bukayo Saka scores hat-trick as ruthless England put seven past North Macedonia

By Press Association
Bukayo Saka scored a hat-trick for England (Tim Goode/PA)
Bukayo Saka scored a hat-trick for England (Tim Goode/PA)

Bukayo Saka scored a jaw-dropping first career hat-trick as rampant England roared to a 7-0 victory against North Macedonia in Monday’s memorable Euro 2024 qualifier.

Gareth Southgate’s side are all but assured of making it to Germany having reached the halfway point of qualification with four wins from their four Group C games.

Harry Kane struck twice in an Old Trafford annihilation that also saw Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips get in on the act, but ever-improving talent Saka was the star of the show with his tremendous treble.

The 21-year-old is at the heart of a catchy new chant about England going to Berlin and showed just why he is considered one of the world’s best young talents.

Saka slammed home from a tight angle after Kane’s opener – the sixth straight game he has scored in – and before Rashford’s goal at his home ground.

The young forward left the 70,708 in attendance stunned immediately after the break when scoring a sensational left-footed strike from a similarly impressive pass by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Saka soon completed the first hat-trick of his senior career with a cool finish that was complemented by substitute Phillips’ tap-in and a Kane spot-kick.

This, quite surprisingly, was the second-most experienced England starting line-up ever, with the combined 590 caps only beaten by 595 against Algeria in 2010.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, left, and Saka starred for England
Trent Alexander-Arnold, left, and Saka starred for England (Tim Goode/PA)

Southgate stuck with a strong core and, like against Malta on Friday, experimented with Alexander-Arnold in midfield on a balmy night in Manchester, where Saka had an effort within 90 seconds.

It was a warning of what was to come on a night to cherish for the 21-year-old, but nobody will remember the cagey opening stages on Monday.

Rashford saw two cross-shots denied as Macedonia temporarily played a man light as bloodied skipper Stefan Ristovski was patched up after a clash of heads with Kane.

Nothing was quite clicking, only for England to go up a gear and open the proverbial floodgates in the 29th minute.

A move that started from defence continued with Jordan Henderson firing a diagonal ball out to Rashford on the left.

The forward held up the ball before putting through under-lapping Luke Shaw, who cut back for Kane to slam home from the edge of the six-yard box.

England’s second followed nine minutes later.

Saka held the ball under pressure before peeling into space and collecting Kyle Walker’s firm cross. The confident star unleashed a thumping right-footed drive that flew in at the near post from a tight angle.

Under the cosh Macedonia soon had goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski to thank for stopping Rashford from converting Harry Maguire’s smart pass.

But the Old Trafford favourite would not be denied for long.

Kane intelligently intercepted a back pass by Ristovski and slipped in Henderson, who played in Rashford to turn into an empty net when Dimitrievski flinched.

England did not make any changes at half-time despite the game already being won, paving the way for an incredible fourth in the 47th minute.

Alexander-Arnold put Saka behind by sweeping a superb first-time ball forwards and the Arsenal talent provided a fitting finish.

The 21-year-old turned the ball towards goal with his first touch, slowed it with his chest and then lasered home a left-footed strike on the bounce.

It was a stupendous strike followed by Saka completing his hat-trick in the 51st minute.

Kane showed great awareness to put Saka behind with a low driven pass and the forward kept his cool to slot past Dimitrievski.

Bukayo Saka is congratulated by manager Gareth Southgate after being substituted
Bukayo Saka is congratulated by manager Gareth Southgate after being substituted (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Arsenal flyer soon left to a standing ovation and a big hug from Southgate, who brought him off among a quartet of changes just before the hour mark.

Jack Grealish received a particularly loud cheer as he made his return to action after celebrating Manchester City’s treble triumph.

Club team-mate Phillips was also introduced and turned home his first international goal in the 64th minute.

Nikola Serafimov stopped Kane from meeting a Grealish cross, but only managed to send the ball to the unmarked midfielder at the far post.

Southgate decided it was time to take off Kane, and Callum Wilson was ready on the touchline, but the substitution was put on hold.

Half-time introduction Egzon Bejtulai wrestled John Stones to the ground and England’s skipper struck home the resulting penalty before being replaced with a grin.

England pushed for more but Macedonia were able to prevent Southgate’s flying side doing any further damage.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

A fire in a bin was brought under control by the fire service.
Fire in bin at Peterhead Asda
Ramnee Hotel in Forres is on the market. Image: Christie & Co.
Edwardian period Forres hotel goes on the market for £950,000
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Urquhart threatened the cat during a row with his partner. Picture shows; Bryan Urqhaurt . Tain Sheriff Court. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 19/06/2023
'Appalling' man made threats against a CAT during row with his girlfriend
Scotland's Kenny McLean celebrates after scoring the winner against Norway. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Steve Clarke is building something special with Scotland
Proposed plans for the new Aberdeen Market (Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council)
Scott Begbie: New Aberdeen Market should be at the centre of city's fresh start
Noah Penman, the Scottish Junior Champion for Platform. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Polish trip gives Aberdeen diver Noah Penman first taste of senior international competition
Peter Renshaw at the Salvation Army Citadel in Aberdeen.
'We are here and we are open': Aberdeen Salvation Army declares doors open for…
Cut grass sends out a distress signal.
Scott Smith: Discover a bunch of curious facts about plants
Inverness Sheriff Court.
No jail for guesthouse owner who used spy camera alarm clock to record women…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead 19.6.23 Picture shows; The former Borrodale school in Skye. Skye. Supplied by Al Mearns/Glendale Trust/Christopher Donnan Date; Unknown
Former Skye school to be turned into houses, Easter Ross wind farm in the…