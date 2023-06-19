Rob Page insists Wales can still qualify despite Turkey defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Page insists Wales can still qualify despite Turkey defeat

By Press Association
Wales’ head coach Rob Page saw his side suffer another blow to Euro 2024 qualification with a 2-0 defeat to Turkey (Murat Akbas/AP)
Wales’ head coach Rob Page saw his side suffer another blow to Euro 2024 qualification with a 2-0 defeat to Turkey (Murat Akbas/AP)

Rob Page insists Wales can still automatically qualify for Euro 2024 next summer, despite suffering a second successive group defeat in Turkey.

Wales suffered a 2-0 loss in Samsun on the back of Friday’s horror show against Armenia, when opponents ranked 97th in the world claimed a 4-2 victory in Cardiff.

Having reached the halfway point of their eight-game campaign, Wales are five points behind leaders Turkey and two adrift of Armenia who have a game in hand.

Group favourites Croatia are level on points with Wales having played two fewer games.

Wales are almost certainly guaranteed a play-off spot through their Nations League ranking, but manager Page insists Wales can secure one of the automatic two qualifying spots on offer in Group D.

“Absolutely (I believe that),” said Page, who has overseen just one win in 12 games since Wales qualified for the World Cup last June.

“To do it, we need to get both sides of the game bang on and do it really well, if we are to be successful.

“It’s been a frustrating camp but there have been so many lessons to learn from it.

Turkey Wales Euro 2024 Soccer
Turkey’s Umut Nayir celebrates scoring the opening goal in Turkey’s 2-0 win over Wales (Murat Akbas/Dia Images via AP)

“We will address it. We go into every game to win it. It just means it’s really important we get wins at home and get as many points from them.”

Wales were left with an uphill task from the 41st minute when midfielder Joe Morrell caught Ferdi Kadioglu high with his studs and was sent off.

It was Wales’ second red card in as many games after Kieffer Moore was dismissed against Armenia.

Danny Ward saved Hakan Calhanoglu’s 64th-minute penalty after Aaron Ramsey had handled Kadioglu’s cross.

But Turkey’s pressure told as substitutes Umut Nayir and Arda Guler scored in the final 18 minutes.

Turkey Wales Euro 2024 Soccer
Wales defender Joe Rodon (right) vies for the ball with Turkey’s Baris Alper Yilmaz (Murat Akbas/Dia Images via AP)

Page said: “Whenever you come to Turkey away, you know it’s a tough test.

“Having said that, before the sending off, I thought we matched them and I was really pleased with the performance defensively, which we obviously addressed off the back of Friday’s result.

“With the ball I thought we got Aaron and others in great positions up the pitch and we were brave to play through them.

“We looked at the footage and we thought that was an area we could exploit and that was working up until the sending off happens. Completely changes the game.

“Up until the 70th minute I thought we defended our box really well, only one cross into our own box and it cost us, that first goal.

“He (Morrell) is not intentionally doing it. He’s got his eye on the ball, but when you put your foot that high, you run the risk of getting a red card.

“He knows it. There’s nobody more disappointed than Joe in the changing room.”

Turkey boss Stefan Kuntz was relieved to get the victory, especially after his side twice had the ball in the net only to be denied by VAR checks.

Kuntz said: “I might need to wait next time until I cheer. It’s been a difficult time for us and for the fans and in the second half we needed to be calmer.

“We tried to manage the game in the second half and the fans were very helpful.”

