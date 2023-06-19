‘Exceptional’ Bukayo Saka lauded by Gareth Southgate after England romp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Exceptional’ Bukayo Saka lauded by Gareth Southgate after England romp

By Press Association
England’s Bukayo Saka shoots at goal during England’s win over North Macedonia (Martin Rickett/PA)
England’s Bukayo Saka shoots at goal during England’s win over North Macedonia (Martin Rickett/PA)

Gareth Southgate lauded Bukayo Saka after the England star scored a tremendous treble against North Macedonia and enjoyed one of the best nights of his life.

Having followed up March’s wins against Italy and Ukraine by beating Malta 4-0 on Friday, the side put on a show on Monday as their Euro 2024 qualification cakewalk continued.

Harry Kane’s brace was complemented by Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips efforts at Old Trafford, where Saka was the star of the 7-0 annihilation of North Macedonia.

A fierce strike from a tight angle was followed at the start of the second half by a stupendous second, before then quickly wrapping up the first hat-trick of his career.

England v North Macedonia – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group C – Old Trafford
England’s Bukayo Saka is congratulated by manager Gareth Southgate after being substituted (Martin Rickett/PA)

Saka was given a standing ovation after a sparkling performance made all the impressive by the fact Southgate revealed he has been dealing with an Achilles issue.

“He’s had it for a few weeks and it’s an injury that just needs managing, but it would have been easy not to appear,” the England boss said.

“I think when you then have probably one of the best nights of your life, it’s a reminder to everybody that it’s worth going through those things.

“To see the joy on his face, he’s such a popular member of the team and so humble, works incredibly hard and, of course, talented.

“He’s been finishing like that all week, so, yeah, it was outstanding performance.”

England v North Macedonia – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group C – Old Trafford
England’s Bukayo Saka (right) is fouled by North Macedonia’s Enis Bardhi (Martin Rickett/PA)

Asked how close Saka is to being at an elite level, Southgate said: “Yeah, I think he’s there.

“When he broke into the team at Arsenal, what struck us was that in a team that were having a difficult time he was performing at a really high level.

“Then when the team were playing well he was still a key player and performing at a really high level.

“So, that says a lot about his mentality, his ability to deal with pressure and that’s the environment that we’re in all the time. He’s exceptional to work with.”

Saka’s goals in the final match of this unprecedented season mean it is a matter of when rather than if England wrap up qualification for next summer’s Euros.

There were few signs of fatigue at a rocking Old Trafford, where Macedonia suffered their heaviest ever defeat.

England v North Macedonia – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group C – Old Trafford
North Macedonia’s Stefan Askovski (centre) reacts after a challenge by England’s Jordan Henderson (left) (Tim Goode/PA)

“The scoreline is outrageous, really,” Southgate said. “That wasn’t really how you were expecting the game to be because there’s no evidence that Macedonia would suffer like that.

“There’s no evidence that the game in the end would be as straightforward as it was and certainly in the opening 20 minutes it didn’t look that way, so it’s huge credit to (the group).

“I think our senior players have set a brilliant tone all week and Jordan Henderson on the pitch tonight.

“He won’t get the headlines but the way he set the tone for winning the ball back and running forward and mixing the game up I think was really important.”

Macedonia were blown away at Old Trafford, where they were a far cry from the side that shocked Germany and Italy in recent years.

Head coach Blagoja Milevski said: “Before we start the press conference, I want to apologise to the whole of the Macedonian nation for our performance and what we did tonight.

“I make decisions for every player who plays and the responsibility is just mine so I have to apologise for the whole of the Macedonian nation.

“It happens that these disastrous moments happen and we are all involved in it. I take all the responsibility for today’s game.”

