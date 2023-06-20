Mountain glaciers ‘facing up to 80% reduction’ without cut in greenhouse gases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Mountain glaciers ‘facing up to 80% reduction’ without cut in greenhouse gases

By Press Association
Glaciers in the Hindu Kush and Himalayan mountain ranges could lose up to 80% of their current volume this century without a sharp reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new report (Robin Lardon/Alamy/PA)
Glaciers in the Hindu Kush and Himalayan mountain ranges could lose up to 80% of their current volume this century without a sharp reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new report (Robin Lardon/Alamy/PA)

Glaciers in the Hindu Kush and Himalayan mountain ranges could lose up to 80% of their current volume this century without a sharp reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new report.

The report by the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development warns that flash floods and avalanches would grow more likely and the availability of fresh water would be affected for nearly two billion people who live downstream of 12 rivers that originate in the mountains.

Ice and snow in the mountain ranges is an important source of water for the rivers, which flow through 16 countries in Asia and provide fresh water to 240 million people in the mountains and another 1.65 billion downstream.

“The people living in these mountains who have contributed next to nothing to global warming are at high risk due to climate change,” said Amina Maharjan, a migration specialist and one of the report’s authors.

Himalayan Melting Glaciers
The Sutlej River flows in the valley below the tall snowy peaks in the Kinnaur district of the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, India (Ashwini Bhatia/AP)

“Current adaptation efforts are wholly insufficient and we are extremely concerned that without greater support, these communities will be unable to cope.”

Earlier reports have found the cryosphere – regions on Earth covered by snow and ice – are among the worst affected by climate change, with recent research finding that Mount Everest’s glaciers have lost 2,000 years of ice in just the past 30 years.

Among the key findings from Tuesday’s report are that the Himalayan glaciers have disappeared 65% faster since 2010 than in the previous decade and reducing snow cover due to global warming will result in less fresh water for people living downstream.

The study found that 200 glacier lakes across these mountains are deemed dangerous and the region could see a significant increase in glacial lake outburst floods by the end of the century.

Himalayan Melting Glaciers
A Hindu devotee bathes and performs morning rituals in the Ganges River on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)

It says changes to the glaciers, snow and permafrost of the Hindu Kush Himalayan region driven by global warming are “unprecedented and largely irreversible”.

“Once ice melts in these regions, it’s very difficult to put it back to its frozen form,” said Pam Pearson, director of the International Cryosphere Climate Initiative, who was not involved with the report.

“It’s like a big ship in the ocean. Once the ice starts going, it’s very hard to stop. So, with glaciers, especially the big glaciers in the Himalayas, once they start losing mass, that’s going to continue for a really long time before it can stabilise.”

