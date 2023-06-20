Germany and China hold high-level talks amid tensions over trade and Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Germany and China hold high-level talks amid tensions over trade and Ukraine

By Press Association
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is holding talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who is on his first foreign trip since taking office (Markus Schreiber/AP)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is holding talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who is on his first foreign trip since taking office (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Trade, climate change and the war in Ukraine are on the agenda as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who is on his first foreign trip since taking office.

Tuesday’s meeting in Berlin is the seventh time Germany and China have held high-level government consultations and comes a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, indicating an effort by Beijing to reach out to the West and improve frosty relations.

On Monday, Mr Li, a former Communist Party secretary for Shanghai who became China’s No 2 official in March, met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and had dinner with Mr Scholz at the Chancellery before the start of formal talks.

Germany China
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, centre, awaits the arrival of Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Berlin (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Germany is keen to maintain good ties with China, its biggest trading partner, despite wariness over Beijing’s growing assertiveness and refusal to criticise the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Germany’s recently published national security strategy describes China as “a partner, competitor and systemic rival”.

Mr Scholz has said he wants to avoid over-reliance on Chinese trade and diversify Germany’s supply of key goods – an approach he called “de-risking” – while rejecting the idea of “decoupling” from China.

The position was echoed last month by the Group of Seven leading industrial powers, most of which are heavily dependent on trade with China.

Nevertheless, Germany has acknowledged that major global problems such as climate change can only be resolved together with China, and the official motto of Tuesday’s meeting is “Acting sustainably together”.

Germany China
Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s visit to Berlin is his first foreign trip since taking office in March (Markus Schreiber)

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wengbin said last week that the choice of Germany as Mr Li’s first stop “fully reflects the high importance China attaches to China-Germany relations”.

He said China looks forward to “sending positive signals to the world to strengthen dialogue and co-operation” and joining to address challenges “so as to promote the prosperity and development of the world economy”.

After visiting the European Union’s biggest economy, Mr Li will travel to France – the second-biggest – where he will attend the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, which is being held at French President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative.

More from Press and Journal

Met Office map
Thunderstorm weather warning issued in the Highlands
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead goalkeeper Sandy Wood signs on for another year at Balmoor
Ineta Dzinguviene killed her baby son at a flat in High Street, Fraserburgh.
Killer mum jailed for smothering 'defenceless' baby boy to death with clingfilm
Former Aberdeen midfielder James Maddison, left, and Leighton Clarkson.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's marquee signing Leighton Clarkson could reach the same career heights as…
Hazlehead Golf Club's Greg Ingram with the Jaffrey Cup. Image: Alan Brown.
Golf: Game-improvement stress worth it for Greg Ingram as Hazlehead player wins Jaffrey Cup
Jess Harwood of Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at the Music Hall in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
REVIEW: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac provide a fitting homage to the real deal in…
The four hairdressers Julie Stuart, Sarah-Jane Davies, Robyn Wheeler and Yvonne Main in their new salon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
From facing redundancy to shear success for new Elgin hairdressers
Steven Geddes. Image: DC Thomson
Man dealt drugs through his letterbox in Aberdeen high-rise
Joni Mackillop and Somhairle Burrows of Radio Skye, Portree
Radio Skye are mentoring the next generation of presenters
Picture of bright blue and green algae on the surface of a loch.
Fresh warning about toxic algae after two dogs die from suspected poisoning in Western…