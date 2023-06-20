Khaldoon Al Mubarak insists Manchester City will not stop growing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Khaldoon Al Mubarak insists Manchester City will not stop growing

By Press Association
Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak insists the club have no intention of stopping in their quest to grow (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak insists the club have no intention of stopping in their quest to grow (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak insists there will be no stopping as the club continue to grow their global influence.

The Premier League and European champions sit at the heart of a worldwide network of 13 clubs known as the City Football Group.

As well as City, the CFG operates clubs in locations including New York, Melbourne and Yokohama, and this year brought Brazilian outfit Bahia into the fold.

Manchester City parade
City have been a huge success story (David Davies/PA)

CFG intends to invest considerably in all of those operations, including players, coaches, facilities and academies.

Khaldoon told the club’s media channels: “It’s always about growth. You grow, you pause, you get things in order, and then you start the next step, one step at a time. We’re not going to stop.

“We’re going to keep going and we’re going to keep investing and we’re going to keep growing value, and we’re going to keep bringing happiness to every community and every club we have in the world, and hopefully we’ll keep bringing success in every club and team we have around the world.

“It’s been a great journey over the last 15 years but I’m excited about the future and it’s about now, the next 10, 15 years too.”

Manchester City have been the greatest success story having won seven Premier League titles since 2012 and this year they became only the second English side to win the treble.

The club’s latest new infrastructure project is now in the pipeline with plans recently submitted to increase capacity at the Etihad Stadium to more than 60,000.

The expansion is part of a £300million development which also includes the construction of a hotel, shops and food and drink outlets as well as a new 3,000-capacity covered fan zone.

Khaldoon says it will also not be the last improvement at the stadium.

Etihad Stadium
City are planning to expand the Etihad Stadium to a capacity of more than 60,000 (Dave Thompson/PA)

“It’s very exciting,” he said. “Every year there’s always something new, every year, because there’s always a need to improve and evolve and grow. We don’t stand still. We never stood still.

“Every couple of years we will do something, whether it’s the Tunnel Club, whether it’s the new stands, whether it’s the seating.

“And now we’re going to have a wonderful, wonderful development around it that’s going to just enhance the whole area, is going to be great for the fans and it’s going to bring, I think, positive revenue for the club.

“We’re always in growth mode, we’re never in contentment and pause and ‘let’s just milk the asset’.

“This is about building value and growing value, and it’s about reinvesting consistently into this club.”

