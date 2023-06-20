Ukraine downs two dozen Russian drones in overnight bombardment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Ukraine downs two dozen Russian drones in overnight bombardment

By Press Association
A Ukrainian soldier holds a bomb for a drone in a trench in Chasiv Yar, the site of fierce battles with the Russian forces (Iryna Rybakova/AP)
A Ukrainian soldier holds a bomb for a drone in a trench in Chasiv Yar, the site of fierce battles with the Russian forces (Iryna Rybakova/AP)

Ukrainian air defences downed 32 of 35 Shahed exploding drones launched by Russia early on Tuesday, most of them around Kyiv, officials said, in a bombardment that exposed gaps in the country’s air protection.

Russian forces mostly targeted the region around the Ukrainian capital in a night-time attack lasting around three hours, officials said, but Ukrainian air defences in the area shot down about two dozen of them.

The attack was part of a wider bombardment of Ukrainian regions which extended as far as the Lviv region in the west of the country, near Poland.

Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainian marines prepare anti-aircraft machine gun positions on the outskirts of Avdiivka (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

The Shahed drones made it all the way to Lviv because of the inability of air defence assets to cover such a broad area, said Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat.

Air defence systems are mostly dedicated to protecting major cities, key infrastructure facilities, including nuclear power plants, and the front line, he added.

“There is a general lack of air defence assets to cover a country like Ukraine with a dome like Israel has,” he said, in a reference to Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defence system.

In the Lviv region, the Russian strike hit a critical infrastructure facility, starting a fire, according to Lviv Governor Maksym Kozytskyi.

Russia also struck the southern Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine with ballistic missiles.

Russia Ukraine War
Russia attacked the Zaporizhzhia region, where Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located, with ballistic missiles (Kateryna Klochko/AP)

Ukraine’s air defences have been reinforced with sophisticated weapons from its Western allies, allowing it a higher success rate recently against incoming drones and missiles.

Previously, winter bombardment by Russia damaged Ukraine’s power supply, though speedy repairs blunted that effort.

The latest aerial assaults behind Ukraine’s front line coincided with the early stages of a Ukrainian counter-offensive, as it aims to dislodge the Kremlin’s forces from territory occupied since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The counter-offensive has come up against heavily mined terrain and reinforced defensive fortifications, according to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces.

Russia has also mustered a large number of reserves, he said in a post accompanying a video of him visiting frontline positions with other senior officers.

“Despite the fierce resistance of the occupiers, our soldiers are doing everything possible to liberate Ukrainian territory. The operation continues as planned,” his post said.

Russia Ukraine War
A Ukrainian marine from 35th brigade walks to his position on the outskirts of Avdiivka (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Heavy battles are also taking place in eastern Ukraine, around Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiivka and Marinka, the Ukrainian armed forces said.

Russia shelled 15 cities and villages in the eastern Donetsk region, wounding five civilians, including three in Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut, according to Ukraine’s presidential office.

In other developments, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, known by its acronym SVR, invited Ukrainian diplomats stationed abroad to go to Russia with their families to avoid returning to Ukraine.

It claimed many Ukrainian diplomats are unwilling to return home after their tours and want refugee status in the European Union and Asian countries where they worked.

Meanwhile, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu alleged that Ukraine plans to use US-made Himars and UK-provided Storm Shadow missiles to attack Russian territory, including the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula.

He warned that using those missiles on targets outside the current war zone would “trigger immediate strikes on the decision-making centres on the territory of Ukraine”, but did not elaborate.

