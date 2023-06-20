Lawyer faces disciplinary hearing over plot to keep Donald Trump in power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Lawyer faces disciplinary hearing over plot to keep Donald Trump in power

By Press Association
John Eastman is facing possible disbarment (Susan Walsh/AP)
John Eastman is facing possible disbarment (Susan Walsh/AP)

Lawyer John Eastman, the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former US president Donald Trump in power, concocted a baseless theory and made false claims of fraud in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election, a prosecutor said Tuesday in arguing that Eastman be disbarred.

Eastman’s lawyer said his client never intended to steal the election, but was considering ways to delay electoral-vote counting so states could investigate allegations of voting improprieties.

Mr Trump’s claims of fraud were roundly rejected by courts, including by judges the Republican appointed.

Eastman faces 11 disciplinary charges in the State Bar Court of California stemming from his development of a dubious legal strategy aimed at having vice president Mike Pence interfere with the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

If the court finds Eastman culpable of the alleged violations it can recommend a punishment such as suspending or revoking his law licence. The California supreme court makes the final decision.

Trump Investigations Eastman
John Eastman, left, as former New York mayor Rudolph Giuliani speaks at a rally in support of Donald Trump called the Save America Rally (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Duncan Carling of the office of chief trial counsel, which is seeking Eastman’s disbarment, said Eastman’s legal theory was “unsupported by historical precedent and law and contrary to our values as a nation”.

Eastman continued his efforts to undermine the election even after state and federal officials publicly rejected Trump allies’ claims of fraud, Mr Carling said.

“All of his misconduct was done with one singular purpose, to obstruct the electoral count on January 6 and stop vice president Pence from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the election,” Mr Carling said.

“He was fully aware in real time that his plan was damaging the nation,” he added.

Eastman’s lawyer, Randall A. Miller, told the judge that Eastman “was not there to steal the election or invent ways to make president Trump the winner”.

Miller said Eastman was merely engaging in what he said was a serious debate at the time about what authority the vice president had concerning the certification of the election.

“The facts will show that the purpose of D. Eastman’s eventual assessment here was to delay, to delay the counting of the electoral votes so that there could be reasonable investigation undertaken by those states,” he said.

The proceedings are expected to last at least eight days.

The California State Bar is a regulatory agency and the only court system in the US that is dedicated to lawyer discipline.

Eastman is expected to testify later on Tuesday.

Eastman’s disciplinary hearing comes as special counsel Jack Smith continues his investigation into efforts by Mr Trump and his Republican allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

More from Press and Journal

Jayden Wallace is missing from Aberdeen.
Concern grows for missing teenager believed to be in Aberdeen
Original 106 has announced its new breakfast presenters Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Original 106 announces new breakfast show presenters
John Eastman is facing possible disbarment (Susan Walsh/AP)
Andrew Martin: A little MG magic makes the motoring dream work
John Eastman is facing possible disbarment (Susan Walsh/AP)
Audi RS4 Avant: A seriously special drive
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Oban police: Officers investigate after man claims he was shoved down stairs
Defender Jake Davidson, right, in action for Queen's Park against Inverness midfielder Aaron Doran last season, is highly rated by his former manager Owen Coyle. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle signing Jake Davidson has Premiership potential, says Owen Coyle
Councillor Graham Leadbitter would like people using Moray's network of paths to be able to make a voluntary donation for their upkeep. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray core paths ranger job gets the go-ahead
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock)
Rory Buccheri: Communities will be worse off if universities don't stay 'open to all'
Budget ferry service
Orkney council 'needs a Plan B' for replacement internal ferries
Logie Timber is to create up to four new jobs after a £240,000 investment. Image: HIE
Moray sawmill creating jobs after making £240,000 investment