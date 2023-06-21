Biden ‘dictator’ comment over Chinese leader branded ‘absurd and irresponsible’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biden ‘dictator’ comment over Chinese leader branded ‘absurd and irresponsible’

By Press Association
Joe Biden reportedly made the remarks about Chinese President Xi Jinping at a fundraiser on Tuesday night (Pool via AP)
Joe Biden reportedly made the remarks about Chinese President Xi Jinping at a fundraiser on Tuesday night (Pool via AP)

Reported comments by US President Joe Biden describing Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a dictator have been branded “extremely absurd and irresponsible” by an official in Beijing.

The new clash of words comes just over a day since US secretary of state Antony Blinken concluded a visit to Beijing that sought to break the ice in a relationship that has hit a historical low.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Mr Biden’s comments at a fundraiser in California “go totally against facts and seriously violate diplomatic protocol, and severely infringe on China’s political dignity”.

“It is a blatant political provocation. China expresses strong dissatisfaction and opposition,” Ms Mao said at a daily briefing.

“The US remarks are extremely absurd and irresponsible,” she added.

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden’s remarks were subject to severe criticism (AP)

Mr Blinken’s visit, during which he met with Mr Xi, was aimed at easing tensions between the two superpowers but appeared not to have achieved any solid results.

At the fundraiser on Tuesday night, Mr Biden said that Mr Xi was embarrassed over the recent tensions surrounding a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been shot down by the Air Force.

“That’s a great embarrassment for dictators. When they didn’t know what happened,” Mr Biden said.

Ms Mao reiterated China’s contention that the balloon was intended for meteorological research and had been blown off-course accidentally.

“The US should have handled it in a calm and professional manner,” she said.

“However, the US distorted facts and used forces to hype up the incident, fully revealing its nature of bullying and hegemony.”

Antony Blinken
Antony Blinken met Mr Xi earlier in the week (AP)

In his comments at the fundraising event for his 2024 re-election campaign, Mr Biden said he believed the balloon incident had caught Mr Xi unaware.

“That’s what’s a great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn’t know what happened. That wasn’t supposed to be going where it was,” Mr Biden said.

“It was blown off course up through Alaska and then down through the United States. And he didn’t know about it. When it got shot down, he was very embarrassed. He denied it was even there.”

Despite their sharp political divide, the countries continue to have deep economic and cultural links. Bilateral trade passed 690 billion dollars (£540 billion) last year, and an estimated 300,000 Chinese are believed to be studying in the US, shoring up American institutions that have come under financial pressure.

Mr Blinken’s visit had been originally scheduled for February, but was put on hold after the balloon incident.

While it marked a return to high-level contacts between the sides, China continues to refuse talks between their militaries.

In recent days, the US said Chinese warplanes and naval ships have manoeuvred in threatening ways to their American counterparts in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, despite agreements between them on protocols for avoiding such incidents.

During Mr Blinken’s visit, China reiterated its strong objections to US support for the self-governing island democracy of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory.

The US has also sought to block Beijing’s access to cutting-edge computer chip manufacturing technology that could be used for military purposes, and accused China of stealing American intellectual property.

After meeting with Mr Xi on Monday, Mr Blinken acknowledged entrenched differences.

“We have no illusions about the challenges of managing this relationship,” he said.

“There are many issues on which we profoundly, even vehemently, disagree.”

Mr Xi sounded a similar note, but suggested the rivalry could be overcome.

“The competition among major countries is not in line with the trend of the times and cannot solve the problems of the United States itself and the challenges facing the world,” he told Mr Blinken.

“China respects the interests of the United States and will not challenge or supplant the United States. Similarly, the United States should also respect China and not harm its legitimate rights and interests.”

