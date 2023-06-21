Foreign firms ‘shifting investment out of China as confidence wanes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Foreign firms ‘shifting investment out of China as confidence wanes’

By Press Association
Jens Eskelund, president of the European Chamber, speaks at the launch of the European Business in China: Business Confidence Survey in Beijing (AP)
Jens Eskelund, president of the European Chamber, speaks at the launch of the European Business in China: Business Confidence Survey in Beijing (AP)

Foreign companies are shifting investments and their Asian headquarters out of China as confidence plunges following the expansion of an anti-spying law and other challenges, a business group has said.

The report by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China is one of many signs of growing pessimism despite the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to revive interest in the world’s second-largest economy following the end of anti-virus controls.

Companies are uneasy about security controls, government protection of their Chinese rivals and a lack of action on reform promises, according to the European Chamber.

They are also being squeezed by slowing Chinese economic growth and rising costs.

People walk in China
Business chiefs warned that firms are moving investment out of China (AP)

Business confidence in China is “pretty much the lowest we have on record”, the European Chamber president, Jens Eskelund, told reporters ahead of the report’s release.

“There’s no expectation that the regulatory environment is really going to improve over the next five years,” Mr Eskelund said.

President Xi Jinping’s government, in a bid to shore up economic growth that sank to 3% last year, is trying to encourage foreign companies to invest and bring in technology.

But the companies are uneasy about security rules and plans to create competitors to global suppliers of computer chips, commercial jetliners and other technology.

That often involves subsidies and market barriers that Washington and the European Union say violate Beijing’s free-trade commitments.

Two-thirds of the 570 companies that responded to the European Chamber’s survey said doing business in China has become more difficult, up from less than half before the pandemic.

Three out of five said the business environment is “more political”, up from half the previous year.

Shopping mall in China
A man with a shopping bag walks out from a ZARA flagship store at a shopping mall in Bejing (AP)

Companies are on edge after police raided offices of two consultancies, Bain & Co and Capvision, and a due diligence firm, Mintz Group, without public explanation. Authorities say companies are obliged to obey the law but have given no indication of possible violations.

Companies also are uneasy about Beijing’s promotion of national self-reliance. Mr Xi’s government is pressing manufacturers, hospitals and others to use Chinese suppliers even if that raises their costs. Foreign companies worry they might be shut out of their markets.

Last month, the government banned using products from the biggest US maker of memory chips, Micron Technology, in computers that handle sensitive information.

It said Micron had unspecified security flaws but gave no explanation.

One in 10 companies in the European Chamber survey said they have shifted investments out of China. Another 1 in 5 are delaying or considering shifting investments.

In aviation and aerospace, one in five companies plan no future investment in China.

China has long been a top investment destination due to its huge and growing consumer market, but companies complain about market access restrictions, pressure to hand over technology and other irritants.

Jens Eskelund
Mr Eskelund said confidence had plunged following the expansion of an anti-spying law and other challenges (AP)

The ruling party has tightened control since Mr Xi took power in 2012, pressing foreign companies to give the party board seats and a direct say in hiring and other decisions.

The European Chamber noted it was not just foreign companies that are moving: two out of five in its survey reported Chinese customers or suppliers are shifting investments out of the country.

A separate group, the British Chamber of Commerce in China, said last month its members were waiting for “greater clarity” about anti-spying, data security and other rules before making new investments.

The biggest concern is the ruling party’s sweeping expansion of its definition of national security to include the economy, food, energy and politics, Ms Eskelund said.

“What does qualify as a state secret? Where does politics begin and the commercial world stop?”

That “creates uncertainty” about “where we can operate as normal businesses”.

In the European Chamber survey, the top destination for companies moving their Asian headquarters out of China was Singapore, with 43% of companies that moved, followed by Malaysia. Only 9% went or plan to go to Hong Kong.

Leaders including Premier Li Qiang, China’s top economic official, have promised to improve operating conditions, but businesses say they see few concrete changes.

“Our members are not really convinced that we are going to see tangible results,” Mr Eskelund said.

