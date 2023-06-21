Russian officials say three drones brought down outside Moscow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russian officials say three drones brought down outside Moscow

By Press Association
A Ukrainian counter-offensive is under way (AP)
A Ukrainian counter-offensive is under way (AP)

Two drones have been brought down outside Moscow as they approached the warehouses of a local military unit, Russian officials have said.

It is thought the move is the latest attempt by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia during the early stages of Kyiv’s most recent counter-offensive.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the Ukrainian forces were regrouping after what he described as a failed counter-offensive and could be readying new attempts to attack Russian positions.

The two drones came down near the village of Lukino, administratively part of the city of Moscow, Russian media reported.

The wreckage of a third drone was found about 12 miles away from the site of the crash. No damage or casualties were reported.

Russia’s defence ministry claimed it was “an unsuccessful attempt at a terrorist attack” by “the Kyiv regime” on its facilities in the Moscow region, adding that all three drones were brought down by radio-electronic means.

Ukraine, which usually does not confirm attacks on Russian soil, made no immediate comment about the downed drones.

Previously, Ukrainian officials have emphasised the country’s right to strike any target in response to Russia’s invasion and war that started in February 2022.

In December, Moscow claimed it had shot down drones that targeted military air bases in the Saratov and Ryazan regions in western Russia.

Other drones have reportedly flown deep into Russia multiple times. Since February, when a UJ-22 crashed 60 miles from Moscow, Ukrainian drones have repeatedly approached the Russian capital.

Ukrainian soldiers
Ukrainian troops fire towards Russian positions in the Donetsk region (AP)

Last month, a drone attack jolted the Russian capital, though it caused only slight damage, in what appeared to be one of Kyiv’s deepest and most daring strikes into Russia. It was the second reported strike on Moscow that month after Russian authorities said two drones targeted the Kremlin.

At that time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow’s air defences “worked in a satisfactory way”, but added it was “clear what we need to do to plug the gaps” in the system.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, confirming Wednesday’s drone attack, said only that “the means of combatting drones did their job”.

Meanwhile, train traffic was disrupted on the Crimean Peninsula on Wednesday, according to its Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov.

Mr Aksyonov did not say what caused the disruption, but some Russian media outlets reported that the rail lines were blown up overnight in apparent sabotage operations.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world considers illegal.

A coffin is carried
Servicemen carry the coffin of volunteer soldier Ivan Shulga, killed in a battle with the Russian troops near Bakhmut (AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that his country aims to reclaim the peninsula in a counteroffensive that began in recent weeks.

In response to Ukraine’s military threat using advanced weapons supplied by Western allies, Russia has in recent weeks expended “significant effort” on assembling “elaborate” defensive lines on the approaches to Crimea, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defence.

For the Kremlin, ensuring control of Crimea is “a top political priority,” the ministry said in a tweet Wednesday.

There is “intense fighting” in parts of southern Ukraine where Kyiv’s forces are testing Russian defences, it added.

Mr Putin claimed there had been a recent lull in the fighting in Ukraine, claiming that Kyiv’s forces were regrouping after suffering heavy losses.

He warned in an interview with Russian state television, however, that “their offensive capability hasn’t been exhausted yet, they have reserves and the enemy is considering where and how to use them”.

As analysts cautioned the war could go on for years, Mr Putin said that more Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles, fitted to some Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles, will be deployed and that the new Sarmat ICBM, code-named Satan by Nato allies, is set to enter service soon.

The Russian military will also add more drones, he told military academy graduates.

Also on Wednesday, European Union countries agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia over the war, including measures aimed at preventing third countries and businesses from circumventing existing sanctions.

For example, they would restrict the export of sensitive technological goods to third countries who could then transfer them to Russia.

