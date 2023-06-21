Israel boosts troop presence in West Bank after deadly Palestinian attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Israel boosts troop presence in West Bank after deadly Palestinian attack

By Press Association
Mourners carry the body of Nahman Mordoff, 17, during his funeral in the West Bank Israeli settlement of Shilo after his death in the shooting (AP)
Mourners carry the body of Nahman Mordoff, 17, during his funeral in the West Bank Israeli settlement of Shilo after his death in the shooting (AP)

The Israeli military has deployed additional forces across the occupied West Bank and prepared to demolish the homes of two Palestinian gunmen who killed four Israelis in one of the worst such attacks in the past year.

The families laid to rest the victims in the deadly shooting in the West Bank settlement of Eli, in which two Palestinian militants opened fire at a petrol station restaurant.

Israeli media identified the four killed as Harel Masood, 21, Ofer Fayerman, 64, and Elisha Anteman, 18, Nahman-Shmuel Mordoff, 17.

Broken windows
Palestinians are seen in their home behind a broken window, allegedly damaged by Israeli settlers, in the West Bank village of A Laban al-Sharkiyeh (AP)

An Israeli civilian killed one assailant at the scene, while Israeli troops chased and killed the second gunman after he fled.

The shooting came a day after seven Palestinians were killed in a day-long battle against Israeli troops in the militant stronghold of Jenin.

The worsening violence has created a test for Israel’s far-right government and prompted calls for a widespread military operation in the West Bank.

The army said it was beefing up its troop presence in the West Bank.

On Wednesday morning, it said troops arrested three suspects in the Palestinian village of Urif in connection to the attack and mapped out the homes of the two gunmen ahead of their likely demolition.

Israel demolishes the homes of Palestinian attackers as part of a policy it says aims to deter others, but critics say the tactic amounts to collective punishment.

Hamas did not officially claim responsibility for the attack, although it identified the two gunmen – Mohannad Faleh, 26, who was killed by a civilian at the scene and Khaled Sabah, 24, who was killed by the army as he fled – as its members.

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s attack, Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian property in adjacent villages, causing extensive property damage.

At least five Palestinians were wounded in attacks by Israeli settlers, Israel’s army radio reported.

Tuesday’s shooting followed a massive gun battle between Palestinian militants and Israeli troops in the northern Jenin refugee camp a day earlier.

Seven Palestinians were killed and more than 90 others were injured in that clash. On Wednesday, the death toll from the raid rose to seven when 15-year-old Sadeel Naghniyeh succumbed to wounds sustained in the gun battle, Palestinian health officials said.

Israel Palestinians
Relatives of Harel Masood, 21, mourn during his funeral in Yesodot (AP)

Eight Israeli soldiers were also wounded in the shootout.

Tuesday’s deadly shooting was the latest in a long string of violence in the region over the past year and half that shows no sign of relenting.

At least 130 Palestinians and 24 people on the Israeli side have been killed so far this year, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

Israel has been staging near-nightly raids in the West Bank in response to a string of deadly Palestinian attacks targeting Israeli civilians early in 2022.

Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Middle East war. The Palestinians seek those territories for a future independent state.

More from Press and Journal

Hywind Scotland.
Gas shortfall drives surge in profits for Hywind Scotland wind farm off Peterhead
Achmelvich beach taken from the air.
Stunning beach on NC500 captured by amateur photographer from 300ft
Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Image: Shutterstock
Stephen Gallacher: US Open champion Wyndham Clark is bound for Ryder Cup
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An embezzler who helped herself to over ?3,000 from a Wester Ross hotel lied about her age and pretended to be someone else when police caught her. When Marian Aitkenhead, who was actually in her late 50s, told officers that she was just 36 years old and claimed to be someone else. She gave them a false name and knocked a couple of decades off her age when she was questioned by police. Aitkenhead, now aged 61, was living at Glaik Cottage, Balmacara at the time of her crime Picture shows; Balmacara Hotel. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Embezzler helped herself to £3,000 from Wester Ross hotel - then lied about age…
We spent 90 minutes at Jump In, but for the kids it felt like 10. Image: Sabina Nowotny
Jump In to kids' heaven — but this Aberdeen trampoline park isn't the cheapest…
Alex Fisher on the scoresheet for Inverness against Dundee in May 2017. Image: SNS
Moving to Inverness can be winning career switch, says former Caley Thistle striker Alex…
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos had 13 league clean sheets during the season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen 'lucky' to have Dutch keeper Kelle Roos, says boss Barry Robson
If Britain is to eventually rejoin the EU, the road there will likely be a long one (Image: Delpixel/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Let's have some honest realism about rejoining the EU
Eden Watermill.
North-east watermill up for auction for £99,500 plus fees
Locator of Scottish & Southern Energy shop at 63 High Street, Forres. Picture by Gordon Lennox 10/07/2014.
Drunk boy, 16, caught on camera crashing stolen car into another vehicle