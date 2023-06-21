More than 20 injured as explosion in Paris sparks fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 20 injured as explosion in Paris sparks fire

By Press Association
Smoke rises around buildings in Paris following reports of an explosion (Christophe Ena/AP)
Smoke rises around buildings in Paris following reports of an explosion (Christophe Ena/AP)

At least 24 people have been injured after an explosion at a building in Paris’ Left Bank, police said.

The blast ignited a fire that sent smoke soaring over monuments in the French capital and prompted the evacuation of surrounding buildings.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

The facade of a building in the 5th arrondissement, or district, collapsed and emergency services were working to determine if anyone was still inside, police added.

Smoke billows from a building in Paris
Smoke billows from a building in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

The explosion happened near the historic Val de Grace military hospital.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said the building where the explosion occurred was a private school, the Paris American Academy, which was founded in 1965 and offers teaching in fashion design, interior design, fine arts and creative writing.

The fire was contained but not yet extinguished. Some 270 firefighters were involved in putting out the flames and 70 emergency vehicles were at the scene.

A Paris police official told the Associated Press that 24 people were injured, including four in a critical condition and 20 with less severe injuries. The official said the injuries were sustained mainly when people were blown off their feet by the blast.

A soldier secures the area as firefighters tackle a blaze in Paris
A soldier secures the area as firefighters tackle a blaze in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

Officials from the district attributed the blast and blaze to a gas leak.

Florence Berthout, mayor of the district, said on French TV channel BFM that firefighters were searching for two people believed to have been inside the building at the time of the blast.

She added that “the explosion was extremely violent”, describing pieces of glass still falling from buildings.

Renowned Greek-French filmmaker Costa-Gavras was among the witnesses at the scene.

“A huge noise and the house was shaken like this,” the 90-year-old told AP, visibly rattled. “We thought, what is going on? We thought it could be the sky (a storm)… It’s not something to laugh about.”

The Paris prosecutor said an investigation was opened into aggravated involuntary injury and the probe would examine whether the explosion stemmed from a suspected violation of safety rules.

Police officers and rescue workers work at the scene in Paris
Police officers and rescue workers work at the scene (Christophe Ena/AP)

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said investigators would seek to “determine whether or not there was a failure to respect a rule or individual imprudence that led to the explosion”.

Mr Nunez said firefighters prevented the blaze from igniting two neighbouring buildings that were “seriously destabilised” by the explosion and evacuated. The explosion blew out several windows in the area, witnesses and the police chief said.

Smoke was no longer visibly rising from the building by Wednesday evening. Sirens still wailed as ambulances passed through the neighbourhood, but residents were starting to move freely again on the street, Rue Saint-Jacques, which was cordoned off earlier.

A student at the private school said he was in a building about 100 metres from the explosion.

“I was sitting on the windowsill, and we moved two meters away from the window, carried by a small blast (from the explosion) and huge fear,” the student, Achille, told BFM television.

“We came down (from the building) and saw the flames. The police gave us great support and we evacuated quickly.”

