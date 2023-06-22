Bridge linking Ukraine’s mainland to Crimea ‘damaged in explosion’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridge linking Ukraine’s mainland to Crimea ‘damaged in explosion’

By Press Association
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via video conference in Moscow, Russia (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
An explosion has damaged a bridge that is one of the few links between Crimea and Ukraine’s mainland, Russia-backed officials said, as the early stages of a Ukrainian counter-offensive unfold.

Russian forces in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, use the Chongar bridge to reach southern Ukraine’s Kherson province.

Russia and Ukraine control different sides of the province, which is a focus of fighting and attacks as Ukrainian troops try to reclaim Russian-occupied territory.

Ukrainian authorities have said that for the country’s nearly 16-month war to end, Moscow must withdraw its forces from Crimea as well as from areas they seized during the full-scale invasion that started last year.

A Ukrainian MSLR BM-21 'Grad' fires towards Russian positions, near Bakhmut at the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukraine
The damage to the bridge was not severe and is likely to be repaired within several days, Vladimir Konstantinov, chairman of the parliament of Crimea, said.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-appointed head of the occupied parts of Kherson province, said the explosion appeared to have been caused by a type of long-range cruise missile that both France and the UK have given to Ukraine’s military.

The claim could not be independently verified.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately comment on the bridge and typically do not confirm specific attacks.

However, numerous military analysts have said recent Ukrainian actions in the country’s south and east indicated that Kyiv’s troops were in the early stages of a long-anticipated counter-offensive.

Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti cited an unnamed representative of Russia’s Investigative Committee as saying on Thursday that preliminary information indicates there were four missiles fired and the remains of one of them showed markings of being French-made.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu alleged this week that Ukraine planned to use US-made HIMARS and UK-provided Storm Shadow missiles to attack Russian territory, including Crimea.

He warned that use of those missiles against targets outside the main war zone would “trigger immediate strikes on the decision-making centres on the territory of Ukraine”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via video conference in Moscow, Russia
However, Mr Shoigu on Thursday downplayed the importance of West-supplied advanced weapons such as the Storm Shadow missiles.

“We understand that the quantity that will be delivered in 2023 and has already been delivered will not significantly affect the course of hostilities,” he said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

Addressing the counter-offensive’s overall progress and not just in the south, Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday that Ukraine’s army had advanced seven kilometres and retaken territory that included eight villages during the last two weeks.

“As the president of Ukraine said yesterday, the counter-offensive is not a Hollywood movie. It’s not easy walk,” Mr Shmyhal told reporters at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

“The counter-offensive is a number of military operations. Sometimes it’s offensive, sometimes it’s defensive. Sometimes it could be tactical pauses. Unfortunately, during our preparation for this counter-offensive, Russians were preparing too. So there is so much minefields, which really make it slower.”

While calling for realistic expectations, Mr Shmyhal said Ukraine’s supporters should expect to see headway in the carefully planned, high-stakes campaign.

“We not bring our people into the fire of this war as Russians (are) doing … We will do very smart offensive operations and because of this it will take time,” the prime minister said.

A Ukrainian soldier stands next to an MSLR BM-21 'Grad' at the front line near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, Ukraine
“We all should have patience and we will see results.”

The Crimean Peninsula is connected to mainland Ukraine by an isthmus about nine kilometers (six miles) wide and several bridges.

An October explosion on a bridge linking Crimea to Russia caused the span’s partial collapse and killed three people, according to Russian authorities.

The 19-kilometre (12-mile) Kerch bridge, which stands over a strait between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, is the longest bridge in Europe and a symbol of Moscow’s claims on Crimea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin presided over the bridge’s opening in 2018 and drove across it in a Mercedes in December when repairs were completed.

Mr Putin also visited Crimea the day after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader accusing him of war crimes.

He made the trip to mark the ninth anniversary of the peninsula’s annexation, a move that Ukraine and most of the world considered illegal.

