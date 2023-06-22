Bolsonaro’s political future hangs in the balance as Brazilian court case begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Bolsonaro’s political future hangs in the balance as Brazilian court case begins

By Press Association
Jair Bolsonaro acknowledged he could be barred from public office, although he denied any wrongdoing (AP)
Jair Bolsonaro acknowledged he could be barred from public office, although he denied any wrongdoing (AP)

Brazil’s top electoral court has begun hearing a case that could torpedo the political future of former president Jair Bolsonaro by rendering him ineligible for public office for eight years.

Judges are evaluating a case filed by Brazil’s Democratic Labour Party, which claims the far-right leader abused his power by using government communication channels to promote his campaign and cast unfounded doubts on the country’s electronic voting system.

While Mr Bolsonaro often protested against the voting system, the suit’s focus is a meeting last year on July 18 that Mr Bolsonaro convened at the presidential palace with foreign ambassadors, which was broadcast on state television for nearly an hour.

Thursday’s session in the capital, Brasilia, began with Judge Benedito Goncalves reading his report on the case.

Already two subsequent sessions have been slated for next Tuesday and next Thursday, but the trial could extend for several months if any of the six other judges requests additional time to review the case.

The political party that filed the case will have time to make its arguments, as will Mr Bolsonaro’s lawyers.

In comments to journalists on Wednesday outside the Senate, the former president acknowledged he could be barred from public office, although he denied any wrongdoing.

“The evidence against him is very robust,” said Rodrigo Prando, a political science professor at Mackenzie University in Sao Paulo. “Bolsonaro speaks in live broadcasts, on Twitter. I never saw anyone provide so much material against himself as Bolsonaro did.”

In his report on the case, Paulo Gonet Branco, one of the top prosecutors at Brazil’s electoral court, recommended barring Mr Bolsonaro from public office.

The report will be analysed by the court’s panel, which is comprised of judges from Brazil’s two top courts, the Supreme Court and the superior court of justice, plus two appointees.

Jair Bolsonaro
Jair Bolsonaro is a former president of Brazil (AP)

Mr Branco’s report asserts that Mr Bolsonaro misled voters about a Federal Police investigation into the 2018 elections in order to claim the voting system is not reliable and that he presented that information to ambassadors in the meeting last year.

The Supreme Court is simultaneously investigating the former president for having shared details of that investigation – a case proceeding under seal.

“I would like to remain 100% active in politics, and taking away my political rights, which in my opinion is an affront, you lose a little bit of that fuel,” Mr Bolsonaro said on Thursday morning in comments published on his YouTube channel.

Mr Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida days before his term ended, and returned on March 30.

He has a ceremonial leadership role within his political party and has travelled around Brazil as a critic of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated him in last October’s election that featured the narrowest margin in more than three decades.

On Thursday, Mr Bolsonaro travelled to the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre, where he will attend a transportation fair and an event of his Liberal Party.

If the electoral court strips Mr Bolsonaro of his political rights, he could appeal to the Supreme Court. However, there are other suits pending with the electoral court seeking the same outcome. And that is just a fraction of his legal troubles, which also include criminal investigations.

More from Press and Journal

Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch premier league match against RKC Waalwijk. Image: Shutterstock
Former Aberdeen target Jay Idzes set for move to Italy
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf during First Minster's Questions (FMQ's) at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday June 22, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Questions. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Humza Yousaf claims Labour are putting north-east oil and gas workers on 'scrap heap'
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Final turbine installed at giant ?3bn wind farm off Angus coast Picture shows; The final turbine has been installed at Seagreen. Unknown. Supplied by SSE Renewables Date; Unknown
Seagreen: Major milestone for Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm
Aberdeenshire Council has asked for feedback on people's experiences at recycling centres. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council launches survey on current controversial recycling setup
Tomnahurich Bridge is closed,
Tomnahurich Bridge has lost it swing due to 'heat expansion'
Amy Noble won the Royal College of Nursing's nurse of the year Scotland award.
NHS Highland nurse named nurse of the year for transforming Raigmore Hospital ward
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic's former boss hails midfielder as 'unique' talent who could thrive…
Jair Bolsonaro acknowledged he could be barred from public office, although he denied any wrongdoing (AP)
Missing Aberdeen teenager Sasha Stephen traced
The Knarr floating production storage and offloading vessel will be used on the Rosebank field west of Shetland.
Approval for £8.1 billion west of Shetland oilfield expected within weeks
Big Noise Torry anniversary concert
'Big Noise Torry brings everyone together': Community project celebrates eight years of changing lives…