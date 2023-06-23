Exploding fire extinguisher kills student during drill at school in Thailand

A fire extinguisher has exploded and killed a student during a fire drill held outdoors in sweltering heat at a high school in Thailand’s capital, police said.

Five other students were injured.

The carbon dioxide canister was being displayed in bright sunshine near students during the demonstration in Bangkok when it exploded and sent metal scraps into the chest of the boy who died, said city police chief Thiti Saengsawang.

An ambulance carrying an injured student leaves the school in Bangkok (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Temperatures in Bangkok reached as high as 36C (97F) on Friday.

At least three people could face charges of death by negligence, Mr Thiti said, but he did not identify them.

Education minister Treenuch Thienthong said it was the first time in six years that the school had held a fire drill, and that it was co-ordinated by Bangkok’s fire department.

She said the department had not experienced such an accident before during the many drills it has conducted at schools.