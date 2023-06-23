Search for person feared trapped after Paris explosion complicated by debris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Search for person feared trapped after Paris explosion complicated by debris

By Press Association
Firefighters work at the site of the explosion in Paris (E Thepault/BSPP via AP)
Firefighters work at the site of the explosion in Paris (E Thepault/BSPP via AP)

Paris rescuers are struggling to reach a person feared trapped in a Left Bank building that partially collapsed earlier this week in a violent explosion, the city prosecutor said, citing a complex and risky rubble-clearing operation.

Four people remain in hospital in a critical condition following Wednesday’s blast, and at least 54 others suffered less serious injuries or psychological shock, prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.

One person has been declared missing but the search “has been complicated by the ongoing risk that the neighbouring building could collapse, and the difficulty of clearing large blocks of stone”, she said.

Buildings in the area were evacuated after the explosion, which ignited a fire that took hours to extinguish and sent smoke billowing over landmarks in the French capital, leaving witnesses shaken.

Firefighters working to extinguish the blaze in Paris
Firefighters working to extinguish the blaze in Paris (E Thepault/BSPP via AP)

Investigators are studying whether a gas leak could have sparked the blast, among other possible causes. Ms Beccuau said witnesses had described the smell of gas.

The investigation will seek to determine whether the blast was the result of violation of safety rules, the prosecutor said.

Scientific experts can not search the site until it is fully secured.

The explosion near the historic Val de Grace military hospital in Paris’ 5th district crumpled the facade of a building that housed a private academy of design and arts.

