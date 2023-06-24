Prosecutors call for Trump criminal trial to be pushed back

The US Justice Department has asked a judge to postpone the criminal trial of former president Donald Trump until December.

US district judge Aileen Cannon set the initial trial for Mr Trump, who faces 37 charges of illegally hoarding classified documents and obstructing Justice Department efforts to get them back, for August 14.

But prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith’s team have asked her to reschedule the trial to December 11.

Former president Donald Trump arrives to speak at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey (AP)

They argued the delay was necessary because the case involves classified information and will require Mr Trump’s lawyers to obtain security clearances.

The Justice Department said this week it has begun sharing evidence with Mr Trump’s legal team.

Filing for the delay, they said: “Even with the prompt production the government has arranged, the inclusion of additional time for defense counsel to review and digest the discovery, to make their own decisions about any production to the government, and for the government to review the same, is reasonable and appropriate.”

The Justice Department said Mr Trump’s lawyers did not object to pushing the trial date back.

The judge will ultimately set the trial date.