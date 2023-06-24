Putin promises to ‘defend the people’ amid Wagner group rebellion call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Putin promises to ‘defend the people’ amid Wagner group rebellion call

By Press Association
Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to defend Russia (Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to defend Russia (Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called an armed rebellion led by the Wagner mercenary group chief a “betrayal”, and has promised to “defend the people” and Russia.

Mr Putin addressed the nation on Saturday morning after mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his troops reached the key Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

The Russian leader said the move by the Wagner group had blocked civilian and military governing bodies in the southern city.

And Mr Putin warned that his country is now facing “the toughest battle for its future”.

He said the mutiny amounted to “a deadly threat to our statehood”, and vowed “tough actions” in response.

“All those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment. The armed forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders,” Mr Putin said.

He called Mr Prigozhin’s actions, without referring to the owner of the Wagner private military company by name, “a betrayal” and “a treason”.

Vladimir Putin
Mr Putin lambasted the rebellion call as ‘treason’, without naming the Wagner group leader (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Mr Putin urged “those who are being dragged into this crime not to make a fatal and tragic, unique mistake, to make the only right choice – to stop participating in criminal acts”.

Mr Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner private military company, claimed that his forces now control military facilities in Rostov-on-Don.

“We will destroy anyone who stands in our way,” Mr Prigozhin said in one of a series of video and audio recordings posted on social media, beginning late on Friday.

“We are moving forward and will go until the end,” he added.

Yevgeny Prigozhin
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner group, recorded a video with his forces in the Russian city (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

Mr Putin condemned the rebellion at a time when Russia was “fighting the toughest battle for its future” with its war in Ukraine.

“The entire military, economic and information machine of the West is waged against us,” the Russian leader said.

“This battle, when the fate of our people is being decided, requires the unification of all forces, unity, consolidation and responsibility.”

An armed rebellion at a time like this is “a blow to Russia, to its people”, Mr Putin added.

“Those who plotted and organised an armed rebellion, who raised arms against his comrades-in-arms, betrayed Russia. And they will answer for it,” the Russian President said.

Russia’s security services responded to Mr Prigozhin’s declaration of an armed rebellion by calling for his arrest.

In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin is taking the threat, security was heightened in Moscow, Rostov-on-Don and other regions.

Putin and Prigozhin masks
Face masks depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and owner of private military company Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin are displayed among others for sale at a souvenir shop in St Petersburg earlier this month (AP)

It is not immediately clear how Mr Prigozhin was able to enter the southern Russian city or how many troops he had with him.

Mr Prigozhin alleged that Wagner field camps in Ukraine were struck by rockets, helicopter gunships and artillery fire on orders from the chief of the general staff, Gen Valery Gerasimov, following a meeting in Rostov with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu at which they decided to destroy Wagner.

He also said his forces shot down a Russian military helicopter that fired on a civilian convoy, but there has been no independent confirmation of this.

Mr Prigozhin said he had 25,000 troops under his command and would punish Mr Shoigu in an armed rebellion.

He and urged the army not to offer resistance, declaring: “This is not a military coup, but a march of justice.”

While the outcome of the confrontation is still unclear, it appears likely to further hinder Moscow’s war effort as Kyiv’s forces were probing Russian defences in the initial stages of a counter-offensive.

The dispute, especially if Mr Prigozhin were to prevail, also could have repercussions for Mr Putin and his ability to maintain a united front.

