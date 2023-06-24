Irish media minister announces external review of governance and culture at RTE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish media minister announces external review of governance and culture at RTE

By Press Association
Ireland’s media minister has announced an external review of governance and culture at RTE following the controversy around the under-reporting of the salary paid to its star broadcaster Ryan Tubridy.

Catherine Martin said a Government decision on the future funding model of the national broadcaster would also be paused pending the outcome of the review.

The move follows the revelation that Tubridy was paid several hundred thousand euro more than RTE had previously declared.

RTE presenter Ryan Tubridy (Brian Lawless/PA)

RTE apologised on Thursday after admitting that between 2017 and 2022, former Late Late Show host Tubridy received a series of payments totalling 345,000 euro (£295,000) above his annual published salary.

On Friday, the director general of RTE Dee Forbes was suspended amid the fall out from the furore rocking the broadcaster.

Ms Martin announced the review after meeting with the chair of the RTE Board Siun Ni Raghallaigh at her department in Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

RTE has commissioned its own external probe into the contracts of other higher earners at the broadcaster.

Ms Martin said the “revelations signal potential deeper challenges in the organisation”.

“I have therefore decided there needs to be an external review of governance and culture at RTE,” she said.

“The purpose of this review will be to determine what fundamental or systemic issues need to be addressed, including the adequacy of internal controls.

“While as Minister I cannot get involved in the day to day operation of RTE, I do need assurance that the governance and culture is fit for purpose.

“Public trust in RTE must be rebuilt. Therefore, a Government decision on the future funding model for public service broadcasting has been paused until such time as this review is complete and the findings considered.

“My officials will develop terms of reference in this regard over the coming week, and I will expect the full co-operation of the RTE Board and senior executives in engaging with this review and in engaging with Oireachtas committees in the coming period.”

RTE board chairwoman Siun Ni Raghallaigh (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

After the meeting, Ms Ni Raghallaigh declined to be drawn on the detail of what was discussed.

“I had a very constructive meeting with the minister,” she said.

“I am going back now to speak with my board and I will be making a statement later but the meeting was very constructive. So until I talk to the board I have nothing more to say.”

On Friday, Tubridy “apologised unreservedly” for not asking questions when RTE published incorrect figures for his earnings.

He said he would not be presenting his daily radio show next week.

